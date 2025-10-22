$41.760.03
Calling medics, fires in different districts: what is known about the consequences of the night attack on Kyiv
09:57 PM • 10010 views
Trump on a possible meeting with Putin: I don't want the meeting to be in vain, we haven't made a decision yetVideo
07:58 PM • 18079 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on the Bryansk chemical plant in Russia with Storm Shadow missiles
07:07 PM • 16600 views
Donald Trump's meeting with Putin in Hungary canceled - Media
October 21, 05:01 PM • 20783 views
Europe and Ukraine prepare 12-point plan to end war – Bloomberg
October 21, 02:07 PM • 28697 views
"Contract 18-24" expanded: now you can serve in any brigade of the Defense Forces
October 21, 01:53 PM • 41260 views
Supporter of the “Kharkiv Spring” with pro-Russian sentiments could become the new rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhoto
October 21, 12:57 PM • 23839 views
Get out your scarves and down jackets: frosts are expected in eastern Ukraine
October 21, 11:39 AM • 23052 views
Plus 325 billion hryvnias for financing the security and defense sector: the Rada adopted budget amendments
October 21, 10:33 AM • 24046 views
Rada appointed Berezhna as head of the Ministry of Culture
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Russians attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles, a fire was reported - Klychko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2504 views

On the night of October 22, Kyiv was attacked, which resulted in a fire in the Holosiivskyi district. Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced that all services had been dispatched to the scene.

Russians attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles, a fire was reported - Klychko

On the night of October 22, Russia attacked the city of Kyiv with ballistic missiles. A fire broke out in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv after the explosions. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, according to UNN.

Fire after explosion in Holosiivskyi district. All services are heading to the scene

- Klitschko wrote in his Telegram.

He urged citizens to stay in shelters until the air raid alert is lifted.

On the night of October 22, explosions were heard in Kyiv after an air raid alert was announced. The city authorities reported on the operation of air defense. Prior to this, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned about the threat of ballistic weapons being used from the north and about a high-speed target heading towards Kyiv from the north.

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv