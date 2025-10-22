Russians attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles, a fire was reported - Klychko

On the night of October 22, Russia attacked the city of Kyiv with ballistic missiles. A fire broke out in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv after the explosions. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, according to UNN.

Fire after explosion in Holosiivskyi district. All services are heading to the scene - Klitschko wrote in his Telegram.

He urged citizens to stay in shelters until the air raid alert is lifted.

Recall

On the night of October 22, explosions were heard in Kyiv after an air raid alert was announced. The city authorities reported on the operation of air defense. Prior to this, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned about the threat of ballistic weapons being used from the north and about a high-speed target heading towards Kyiv from the north.