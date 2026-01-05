$42.290.12
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic Odrex
January 4, 03:52 PM • 26802 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM • 54141 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 68929 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5
January 4, 09:34 AM • 53382 views
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
January 4, 02:44 AM • 60644 views
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM • 61487 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM • 64885 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM • 57511 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
January 3, 01:18 PM • 52157 views
Ukraine and partners agreed on a military document on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine
A fire broke out in a warehouse in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district: over 40 rescuers involved

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

A three-story warehouse building caught fire in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district, with the fire covering an area of 800 m². Forty rescuers and 10 units of equipment are working at the scene; there is no information about casualties.

A fire broke out in a warehouse in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district: over 40 rescuers involved

A three-story warehouse building caught fire in the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv. The fire is not related to Russian shelling, and there are currently no casualties. Pavlo Petrov, a spokesman for the State Emergency Service, told UNN journalist about this.

Details

According to the spokesman, by the time rescuers arrived, the fire had already spread to the roof of the warehouse building.

As of now, we are working on an elevated call rank. We have 10 units of equipment and a little more than 40 rescuers involved on site. As of now, the fire area is 800 m²

- emphasized the spokesman.

In addition, there was no preliminary information about casualties. Currently, rescuers continue to work on extinguishing the fire.

Recall

On the night of January 5, Russian troops attacked Kyiv, hitting a medical facility in the Obolonskyi district. According to official data from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, one person was killed and three more were injured as a result of the attack.

Alla Kiosak

KyivEvents
War in Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Kyiv