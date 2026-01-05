A fire broke out in a warehouse in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district: over 40 rescuers involved

A three-story warehouse building caught fire in the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv. The fire is not related to Russian shelling, and there are currently no casualties. Pavlo Petrov, a spokesman for the State Emergency Service, told UNN journalist about this.

Details

According to the spokesman, by the time rescuers arrived, the fire had already spread to the roof of the warehouse building.

As of now, we are working on an elevated call rank. We have 10 units of equipment and a little more than 40 rescuers involved on site. As of now, the fire area is 800 m² - emphasized the spokesman.

In addition, there was no preliminary information about casualties. Currently, rescuers continue to work on extinguishing the fire.

Recall

On the night of January 5, Russian troops attacked Kyiv, hitting a medical facility in the Obolonskyi district. According to official data from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, one person was killed and three more were injured as a result of the attack.