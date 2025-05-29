A fine of 15 thousand dollars, or up to 10 years in prison: the Parliament of Kazakhstan has approved punishment for forced marriage and stalking

Members of the Mazhilis of Kazakhstan, in the second reading, approved amendments to the Criminal Code, which introduce criminal liability for forced marriage and obsessive, persecuting behavior.

Initially, the concept of kidnapping the bride was considered within the framework of the project, but now the concept of "forced marriage" is used instead. The victim can be both a woman and a man

The new Article 125-1 provides for a wide range of penalties - from a fine of up to 7 million 800 thousand tenge (15 thousand dollars, -ed) to imprisonment for a term of 2 to 10 years, depending on the circumstances of the crime.

If the coercion was accompanied by violence, was committed against a minor, by a group of people or using an official position, the punishment will be more severe – up to 7 years of imprisonment. In cases that led to serious consequences, the perpetrators may face up to 10 years in prison.

At the same time, criminal liability is introduced for stalking – obsessive and persecuting behavior. Such actions are punishable by a fine or arrest for up to 50 days. At the same time, as the deputies emphasized, it is enough for the victim to contact the police – then the case is transferred to the hands of investigators.

[For persecution, - ed.] a fine is provided, and the maximum penalty is 50 days of imprisonment. This applies not to a crime, but to a criminal offense. This has been proven by law enforcement agencies, the victim only needs to contact the internal affairs bodies with a statement, and then the police will conduct an investigation - said Mazhilis Deputy Abzal Kuspan

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev back in March 2024 sharply condemned the practice of kidnapping brides, calling it "brutish obscurantism" and called for immediate legislative measures.