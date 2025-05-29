A fine of 15 thousand dollars, or up to 10 years in prison: the Parliament of Kazakhstan has approved punishment for forced marriage and stalking

$41.590.09
How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features
01:16 PM • 49266 views

May 29, 10:11 AM • 63178 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

May 29, 08:40 AM • 80967 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
May 29, 08:12 AM • 73810 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

May 29, 06:00 AM • 133910 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 87828 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 116844 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 109403 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 114261 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 101784 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Publications
Exclusives
Hungry people stormed a UN warehouse in Gaza: there are dead - BBC

May 29, 07:16 AM • 24302 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 80430 views

The embassy has denied information about the shortening of Zelenskyy's visit to Berlin due to the situation in Sumy region.

May 29, 07:57 AM • 39937 views

Porn scandal with OnlyFans video triggered resignation in Finnish politics

May 29, 09:56 AM • 27010 views

Venislavsky: Verkhovna Rada is considering the possibility of raising the age limit for men to travel abroad to 23-24 years

10:49 AM • 6536 views
What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 179506 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 256271 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 266868 views

May 27, 03:12 PM • 266868 views
A fine of 15 thousand dollars, or up to 10 years in prison: the Parliament of Kazakhstan has approved punishment for forced marriage and stalking

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1408 views

The Parliament of Kazakhstan has approved amendments to the code introducing penalties for forced marriage and persecution. A fine of up to 15 thousand dollars or up to 10 years in prison.

A fine of 15 thousand dollars, or up to 10 years in prison: the Parliament of Kazakhstan has approved punishment for forced marriage and stalking

Members of the Mazhilis of Kazakhstan, in the second reading, approved amendments to the Criminal Code, which introduce criminal liability for forced marriage and obsessive, persecuting behavior.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Radio Azattyk.

Details 

Initially, the concept of kidnapping the bride was considered within the framework of the project, but now the concept of "forced marriage" is used instead. The victim can be both a woman and a man

The new Article 125-1 provides for a wide range of penalties - from a fine of up to 7 million 800 thousand tenge (15 thousand dollars, -ed) to imprisonment for a term of 2 to 10 years, depending on the circumstances of the crime.

If the coercion was accompanied by violence, was committed against a minor, by a group of people or using an official position, the punishment will be more severe – up to 7 years of imprisonment. In cases that led to serious consequences, the perpetrators may face up to 10 years in prison.

At the same time, criminal liability is introduced for stalking – obsessive and persecuting behavior. Such actions are punishable by a fine or arrest for up to 50 days. At the same time, as the deputies emphasized, it is enough for the victim to contact the police – then the case is transferred to the hands of investigators.

[For persecution, - ed.] a fine is provided, and the maximum penalty is 50 days of imprisonment. This applies not to a crime, but to a criminal offense. This has been proven by law enforcement agencies, the victim only needs to contact the internal affairs bodies with a statement, and then the police will conduct an investigation

 - said Mazhilis Deputy Abzal Kuspan

Let us remind you

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev back in March 2024 sharply condemned the practice of kidnapping brides, calling it "brutish obscurantism" and called for immediate legislative measures.  

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

News of the World
Kazakhstan
