A filtration terror has been introduced for residents of Mariupol at the Russian airport "sheremetyevo" - CNS

At the "Sheremetyevo" airport in Moscow, there is a separate filtration procedure for residents of Mariupol. Ukrainians are forced to undergo interrogations, phone checks, biometric data collection and "loyalty assessment", UNN informs with reference to message of the Center for National Resistance (CNS).

Details

It is noted that special attention is paid to those who go to оформлювати documents for real estate. They are detained and not allowed to enter the TOT.

russia deliberately blocks Ukrainians' access to their own property, creating conditions for mass raiding in favor of the occupiers - the message says.

The CNS calls on citizens to be careful and remember that the occupation authorities consider every Ukrainian as a threat.

Let us remind you

The Ministry of Community Development changed the date of the temporary occupation of Mariupol to May 21, 2022. This decision is important for recognizing the heroism of the city's defenders.

Mass death of dolphins and birds recorded on the coast in Mariupol: video