A filtration terror has been introduced for residents of Mariupol at the Russian airport "sheremetyevo" - CNS

$41.560.18
47.280.11
ukenru
It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers
April 30, 03:17 PM • 38350 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

April 30, 01:34 PM • 97299 views

Ukraine and the USA will sign an agreement on minerals in the coming days - Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 123404 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 153351 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 246790 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 115765 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 246875 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 172593 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 119502 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 151146 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+12°
0m/s
48%
750 mm
Popular news

The US will be able to enter the Zaporizhzhia NPP: "rosatom" is ready, but is waiting for a political decision

April 30, 03:33 PM • 13553 views

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 65992 views

Ukraine demands to deprive gymnast Melnikova of neutral status due to support for the war

April 30, 03:49 PM • 10511 views

Electricity prices will fall below zero: On May 1, Germany will "charge" with the sun

April 30, 04:04 PM • 14604 views

In Crimea, the occupiers are in a panic after the destruction of electronic warfare equipment, preparing for defense - partisans

April 30, 04:12 PM • 10963 views
Publications

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 66172 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

April 30, 01:19 PM • 111600 views

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

April 30, 10:55 AM • 145258 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management
Exclusive

April 30, 08:43 AM • 246792 views

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

April 30, 05:55 AM • 184343 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Denis Shmyhal

Petr Pavel

Petr Fiala

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

50-year-old Leonardo Di Caprio Stuns Fans with Sudden Weight Loss: Photo

April 30, 01:52 PM • 31306 views

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

April 30, 12:48 PM • 39779 views

Sarah Gellar showed off a great wardrobe like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

April 30, 12:27 PM • 32516 views

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

April 30, 09:14 AM • 83930 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

April 30, 08:15 AM • 132699 views
Actual

ChatGPT

Instagram

Shahed-136

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

M1 Abrams

A filtration terror has been introduced for residents of Mariupol at the Russian airport "sheremetyevo" - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 540 views

At the Moscow airport "sheremetyevo", Ukrainians from Mariupol are forced to undergo filtration measures, including interrogations and inspections. Particular attention is paid to those who оформлюють documents for real estate.

A filtration terror has been introduced for residents of Mariupol at the Russian airport "sheremetyevo" - CNS

At the "Sheremetyevo" airport in Moscow, there is a separate filtration procedure for residents of Mariupol. Ukrainians are forced to undergo interrogations, phone checks, biometric data collection and "loyalty assessment", UNN informs with reference to message of the Center for National Resistance (CNS).

Details

It is noted that special attention is paid to those who go to оформлювати documents for real estate. They are detained and not allowed to enter the TOT.

russia deliberately blocks Ukrainians' access to their own property, creating conditions for mass raiding in favor of the occupiers

- the message says.

The CNS calls on citizens to be careful and remember that the occupation authorities consider every Ukrainian as a threat.

Let us remind you

The Ministry of Community Development changed the date of the temporary occupation of Mariupol to May 21, 2022. This decision is important for recognizing the heroism of the city's defenders.

Mass death of dolphins and birds recorded on the coast in Mariupol: video28.04.25, 09:35 • 3055 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Society
Mariupol
Brent
$61.14
Bitcoin
$94,405.20
S&P 500
$5,513.39
Tesla
$278.63
Газ TTF
$32.32
Золото
$3,253.20
Ethereum
$1,797.71