A fatal accident involving an RMA employee occurred in Kherson region
Kyiv • UNN
An accident involving an employee of the regional military administration occurred in Kherson region, killing a man. Law enforcement officers are investigating, and authorities are awaiting official conclusions.
It is now known that the investigation is ongoing. The Kherson RMA authorities are awaiting the official conclusions of law enforcement.
Also in Kherson, an enemy drone attacked an ambulance that was responding to a call.
As a result of the impact, the car caught fire. Fortunately, the medics were unharmed.
