A fatal accident involving an RMA employee occurred in Kherson region

A person was killed in a traffic accident in Kherson region. This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.

A traffic accident involving an employee of Kherson RMA resulted in the death of a person - the statement said.

It is now known that the investigation is ongoing. The Kherson RMA authorities are awaiting the official conclusions of law enforcement.

Also in Kherson, an enemy drone attacked an ambulance that was responding to a call.

As a result of the impact, the car caught fire. Fortunately, the medics were unharmed.

