In Kyiv, a drunk driver crashes into a minibus and a car lift: there is an injured person

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 14769 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 40500 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 26812 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 105554 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 90175 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111266 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116508 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 145946 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115078 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 169545 views

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 46273 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 72325 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 23804 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 102423 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 36150 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 40547 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 105562 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 145952 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 137007 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 14629 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 131173 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 133142 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 161769 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 141234 views
In Kyiv, a drunk driver crashes into a minibus and a car lift: there is an injured person

In Kyiv, a drunk driver crashes into a minibus and a car lift: there is an injured person

 • 66768 views

In the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv, a driver with 1.39 ppm of alcohol in his blood caused a collision with a minibus and a car lift. A 28-year-old Hyundai passenger was injured, and the driver faces up to 3 years in prison.

In Kyiv, a drunk driver caused a triple accident on the road. He collided with a minibus and a car lift, and there is a victim. This was reported by the Kyiv police, according to UNN.

The car accident happened yesterday (February 21 - ed.) at about 10:45 a.m. on Kubanska Ukraina Street in the Desnianskyi district. An investigative team of Kyiv police, patrol police and doctors were working at the scene,

- the statement said.

Law enforcement officers found that the 30-year-old driver of the car, while being drunk (1.39 ppm), lost control and first collided with a bus that was empty at a bus stop, and then with an Iveco lift truck moving in the opposite direction.

A 28-year-old Hyundai passenger was injured in the accident and hospitalized with a broken arm,

- the police added.

Investigators detained the perpetrator of the accident in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. The offender was served a notice of suspicion and the issue of choosing a measure of restraint is being decided. It should be noted that the driver exceeded the “safe” dose of alcohol, which is 0.2 ppm, by almost 7 times.

The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for up to three years with deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for a period of three to five years.

Tragedy in the Kyiv region: a man died under the wheels of an electric train19.02.25, 04:41 • 118557 views

