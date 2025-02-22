In Kyiv, a drunk driver crashes into a minibus and a car lift: there is an injured person

In Kyiv, a drunk driver caused a triple accident on the road. He collided with a minibus and a car lift, and there is a victim. This was reported by the Kyiv police, according to UNN.

The car accident happened yesterday (February 21 - ed.) at about 10:45 a.m. on Kubanska Ukraina Street in the Desnianskyi district. An investigative team of Kyiv police, patrol police and doctors were working at the scene, - the statement said.

Law enforcement officers found that the 30-year-old driver of the car, while being drunk (1.39 ppm), lost control and first collided with a bus that was empty at a bus stop, and then with an Iveco lift truck moving in the opposite direction.

A 28-year-old Hyundai passenger was injured in the accident and hospitalized with a broken arm, - the police added.

Investigators detained the perpetrator of the accident in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. The offender was served a notice of suspicion and the issue of choosing a measure of restraint is being decided. It should be noted that the driver exceeded the “safe” dose of alcohol, which is 0.2 ppm, by almost 7 times.

The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for up to three years with deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for a period of three to five years.

