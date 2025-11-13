A family with two children was injured in Kyiv region due to an explosion of a charging device in an apartment

In the village of Novoselky, Kyiv region, a family with two children was injured due to an explosion of a charging device in an apartment. They were hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

The explosion caused a fire. Heavy smoke in the entrance blocked the residents of the high-rise building.

Rescuers unblocked the doors, evacuated 62 residents from the building, brought the injured family to fresh air, and handed them over to medics.

Two children and their father were hospitalized with a preliminary diagnosis of "carbon monoxide poisoning."

The State Emergency Service urges people to follow safety rules when using alternative sources of electricity!

Recall

In June, in Kaharlyk, Kyiv region, a family was poisoned by carbon monoxide from a generator in the basement. A 27-year-old man died, and his 25-year-old wife was hospitalized.