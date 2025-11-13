A family with two children was injured in Kyiv region due to an explosion of a charging device in an apartment

$42.040.02
Exclusive
11:14 AM • 13531 views
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
09:10 AM • 16193 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Mindich and Tsukerman
07:35 AM • 22000 views
Russia seeks to seize Pokrovsk to convince Trump to withdraw the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 13, 07:00 AM • 25916 views
Gasoline prices: expert revealed whether to expect a price increase in the near future
November 13, 03:46 AM • 28050 views
Trump signed a bill ending the longest government shutdown in US history
November 13, 12:30 AM • 24541 views
US will encourage Russia to diplomacy and engagement with Ukraine for lasting peace - Rubio
November 12, 11:58 PM • 20289 views
G7 intensifies economic pressure on Russia and considers using frozen Russian assets - joint statement of foreign ministers
November 12, 03:53 PM • 55008 views
On Thursday, power will be cut almost throughout Ukraine for 24 hours - Ukrenergo
November 12, 03:00 PM • 78667 views
Energy Minister Hrynchuk resignsPhoto
November 12, 02:21 PM • 72087 views
Mindich's border crossing checked: State Border Guard Service says all documents were in order, no restrictions on his departure were imposed
Pink Floyd founder Roger Waters accused Angelina Jolie of ignorance over her trip to Ukraine
Napoleon's diamond brooch, lost at Waterloo, sold for $4.4 million
Gas and electricity prices in Europe: where is it cheaper, and where is it more expensive?
Woman hid daughter's body in apartment for 18 years: prosecutor's office reveals details
Food for well-being: top vegan and gluten-free recipes
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
Exclusive
11:14 AM • 13550 views
Food for well-being: top vegan and gluten-free recipes
Gas and electricity prices in Europe: where is it cheaper, and where is it more expensive?
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrow
The Ministry of Education and Science held elections for the rector of the State Biotechnological University within six months
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Timur Mindich
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
Crimea
Donetsk Oblast
Hungary
Odesa Oblast
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the Vatican
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite films
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcy
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second season
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - survey
Technology
Social network
Mushrooms
Gold
9K720 Iskander

A family with two children was injured in Kyiv region due to an explosion of a charging device in an apartment

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1394 views

In the village of Novoselky, Kyiv region, a family with two children was injured due to an explosion of a charging device and a fire. Two children and their father were hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning.

A family with two children was injured in Kyiv region due to an explosion of a charging device in an apartment

In the village of Novoselky, Kyiv region, a family with two children was injured due to an explosion of a charging device in an apartment. They were hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

The explosion caused a fire. Heavy smoke in the entrance blocked the residents of the high-rise building.

Rescuers unblocked the doors, evacuated 62 residents from the building, brought the injured family to fresh air, and handed them over to medics.

Two children and their father were hospitalized with a preliminary diagnosis of "carbon monoxide poisoning."

The State Emergency Service urges people to follow safety rules when using alternative sources of electricity! 

Recall

In June, in Kaharlyk, Kyiv region, a family was poisoned by carbon monoxide from a generator in the basement. A 27-year-old man died, and his 25-year-old wife was hospitalized.

Olga Rozgon

Society
Technology
Energy
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Kyiv Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine