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A Ukrainian woman suspected of involvement in the killing of a child has been detained in Germany
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Energy and utility workers will receive an additional UAH 30,000 for restoring infrastructure after Russian attacks
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A fake claim about Iran threatening strikes on Kyiv, Lviv and Odesa is spreading online — CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 262 views

The CPD debunked a screenshot allegedly showing Iran’s targets in Ukraine. The original broadcast contained no such statements, and the image was fabricated.

A fake claim about Iran threatening strikes on Kyiv, Lviv and Odesa is spreading online — CPD

Iranian television allegedly showed a map featuring Kyiv, Lviv, and Odesa among Tehran’s potential targets in the event of a new U.S. strike. This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that, as proof, Telegram channels are publishing a screenshot allegedly from a broadcast of one of the Iranian television channels, showing a map of Europe with Ukrainian cities marked.

In fact, the broadcast did not mention possible Iranian strikes on Ukraine at all. The original broadcast showed a different image. The screenshot being circulated online is fake.

- the CCD warned.

They added that such fakes are aimed at spreading panic among Ukrainians by creating an imaginary threat of missile strikes from Iran.

Reminder

According to the CCD, an old fake claim has once again appeared online about the alleged "adoption of a law to shut down mobile communications and the internet during air-raid alerts." In fact, no decisions or laws restricting communications during alerts have been adopted.

A school textbook containing fake claims about Ukraine and instructions on joining the army has been published in Russia04.11.26, 01:55 • 6818 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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