A drone attack on Rivne region destroyed a house, four people were injured
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of a Russian drone strike in Rivne region, a house and an outbuilding were destroyed. Four people experienced an acute stress reaction.
As a result of the enemy attack on Rivne region, four people suffered acute stress reactions. The State Emergency Service reports, UNN informs.
Details
It is reported that a private house and an outbuilding were destroyed as a result of a Russian drone strike.
Rescuers, police officers and medics were working at the scene
We remind you
On September 2, a Russian jet-powered drone reached Rivne. As a result of the Russian attack, three people were injured in Rivne region, and there was damage.
rf attacked Prykarpattia and Rivne region, air defense worked30.07.26, 09:01 • 3757 views