A drone attack on Rivne region destroyed a house, four people were injured

As a result of the enemy attack on Rivne region, four people suffered acute stress reactions. The State Emergency Service reports, UNN informs.

Details

It is reported that a private house and an outbuilding were destroyed as a result of a Russian drone strike.

Rescuers, police officers and medics were working at the scene - the statement reads.

We remind you

On September 2, a Russian jet-powered drone reached Rivne. As a result of the Russian attack, three people were injured in Rivne region, and there was damage.

rf attacked Prykarpattia and Rivne region, air defense worked