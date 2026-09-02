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A drone attack on Rivne region destroyed a house, four people were injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 226 views

As a result of a Russian drone strike in Rivne region, a house and an outbuilding were destroyed. Four people experienced an acute stress reaction.

A drone attack on Rivne region destroyed a house, four people were injured

As a result of the enemy attack on Rivne region, four people suffered acute stress reactions. The State Emergency Service reports, UNN informs.

Details

It is reported that a private house and an outbuilding were destroyed as a result of a Russian drone strike.

Rescuers, police officers and medics were working at the scene

- the statement reads.

We remind you

On September 2, a Russian jet-powered drone reached Rivne. As a result of the Russian attack, three people were injured in Rivne region, and there was damage.

rf attacked Prykarpattia and Rivne region, air defense worked30.07.26, 09:01 • 3757 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
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Rivne Oblast
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