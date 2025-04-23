$41.520.14
A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details
03:00 PM • 10892 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

02:18 PM • 29999 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
01:00 PM • 26773 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
12:40 PM • 48213 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
12:29 PM • 31890 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
11:49 AM • 31342 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
11:37 AM • 29582 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Exclusive
April 23, 08:41 AM • 34278 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

April 23, 07:58 AM • 43893 views

Gas price for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz

April 22, 06:22 PM • 67963 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

Publications
Exclusives
Ukraine discusses 2026 financing with IMF and World Bank in Washington

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4288 views

A government delegation of Ukraine, led by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, has started work in Washington at the Spring Meetings 2025. Ukraine's needs for 2026 and attracting investment will be discussed.

Ukraine discusses 2026 financing with IMF and World Bank in Washington

A group of the Ukrainian government, with the participation of Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, has started work at the Spring Meetings 2025. It is planned to discuss Ukraine's needs for 2026 with representatives of the financial and business circles of the USA and the EU.

UNN reports with reference to the official page of the Prime Minister of Ukraine.

Together with the government team, we are starting work in Washington at the Spring Meetings 2025 of the World Bank and the IMF. Meetings with representatives of the financial and business circles of the USA and the EU are planned. 

- Shmyhal writes.

The post states that during the Spring Meetings, representatives of the IMF, the World Bank and officials will discuss Ukraine's needs for 2026. In addition, it is noted that Ukraine's financing needs for 2025 have already been covered. 

Regarding plans for next year, in the context of the topics raised for discussion, special attention will be paid to financing reconstruction and attracting investment. There will also be talk about the issue of confiscation of frozen Russian assets.

Let us remind you

The Cabinet of Ministers will attract 84 million dollars from the World Bank within the HOPE project for payments of compensations under the "eVidnovlennia" program. In total, more than 96,000 families received support.

The government is working on reducing drug prices and expanding the "Affordable Medicines" program, Ukrainians will be able to receive 600 drugs for free. The "Mobile Pharmacies" program is also being expanded in 15 regions.

Work on the agreement with the USA cannot contradict Ukraine's integration into the EU: the government has published details of the memorandum18.04.25, 10:26 • 3904 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

EconomyPolitics
World Bank
Washington, D.C.
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
