Ukraine discusses 2026 financing with IMF and World Bank in Washington

A group of the Ukrainian government, with the participation of Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, has started work at the Spring Meetings 2025. It is planned to discuss Ukraine's needs for 2026 with representatives of the financial and business circles of the USA and the EU.

UNN reports with reference to the official page of the Prime Minister of Ukraine.

Together with the government team, we are starting work in Washington at the Spring Meetings 2025 of the World Bank and the IMF. Meetings with representatives of the financial and business circles of the USA and the EU are planned. - Shmyhal writes.

The post states that during the Spring Meetings, representatives of the IMF, the World Bank and officials will discuss Ukraine's needs for 2026. In addition, it is noted that Ukraine's financing needs for 2025 have already been covered.

Regarding plans for next year, in the context of the topics raised for discussion, special attention will be paid to financing reconstruction and attracting investment. There will also be talk about the issue of confiscation of frozen Russian assets.

Let us remind you

The Cabinet of Ministers will attract 84 million dollars from the World Bank within the HOPE project for payments of compensations under the "eVidnovlennia" program. In total, more than 96,000 families received support.

The government is working on reducing drug prices and expanding the "Affordable Medicines" program, Ukrainians will be able to receive 600 drugs for free. The "Mobile Pharmacies" program is also being expanded in 15 regions.

