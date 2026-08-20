In a Kyiv business center, one person was found dead and two injured after drone debris fell — mayor

At a business center in the capital that was hit by fragments of an enemy drone, one person was found dead and two injured. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, according to UNN.

One person killed and two injured have so far been found inside the business center in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district, where fragments of a UAV fell onto the building - Klitschko reported.

According to him, rescuers continue to search the building.

In Kyiv, fragments of an enemy UAV fell onto a business center, sparking a fire — mayor

We would like to remind you

russia attacked Ukraine overnight with ballistic missiles, including Zircons, as well as 44 other missiles, 168 drones, and two Banderols; 39 missiles, 145 drones, and all the Banderols were shot down or suppressed.