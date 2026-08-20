In Kyiv, fragments of an enemy UAV fell onto a business center, sparking a fire — mayor

In Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district, debris from an enemy UAV fell, causing a fire in a business center building. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, according to UNN.

In the Holosiivskyi district, a fire broke out in a business center building as a result of falling UAV debris. Emergency services are heading to the scene - Klitschko reported.

As a result of Russia’s massive attack, the warehouses of Yves Rocher, Fozzy Group, and "Faini Lody" were damaged

We remind you

Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with ballistic missiles, including "Zircon" missiles, as well as 44 other missiles, 168 drones, and two "Banderols"; 39 missiles, 145 drones, and all the "Banderols" were shot down or suppressed.