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In Kyiv, fragments of an enemy UAV fell onto a business center, sparking a fire — mayor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 810 views

In Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district, fragments of an enemy drone caused a fire at a business center. Emergency services have headed to the scene.

In Kyiv, fragments of an enemy UAV fell onto a business center, sparking a fire — mayor

In Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district, debris from an enemy UAV fell, causing a fire in a business center building. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, according to UNN.

In the Holosiivskyi district, a fire broke out in a business center building as a result of falling UAV debris. Emergency services are heading to the scene 

- Klitschko reported.

As a result of Russia’s massive attack, the warehouses of Yves Rocher, Fozzy Group, and "Faini Lody" were damaged20.08.26, 16:50 • 1456 views

We remind you

Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with ballistic missiles, including "Zircon" missiles, as well as 44 other missiles, 168 drones, and two "Banderols"; 39 missiles, 145 drones, and all the "Banderols" were shot down or suppressed.

Antonina Tumanova

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