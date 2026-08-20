As a result of Russia’s massive attack, the warehouses of Yves Rocher, Fozzy Group, and "Faini Lody" were damaged

As a result of Russia’s massive attack on Ukraine on the night of August 20, Yves Rocher Ukraine, Fozzy Group, and "Faini Lody" reported damage to their warehouses. The companies are currently assessing the damage and are not disclosing the exact amount of losses, reports UNN.

Yves Rocher Ukraine suspends accepting online orders

The Yves Rocher Ukraine warehouse was significantly damaged as a result of today’s attack. The company said it had suspended the acceptance of online orders.

Fozzy Group: "Fora"’s fresh-produce distribution center was damaged

Fozzy Group reported that today, August 20, Russia once again attacked our logistics infrastructure — this time, the fresh-produce distribution center of the Fora chain was affected.

The company noted that the most important thing is that no one was injured. Our colleagues left the premises in advance.

Fora began using this distribution center only last week, restructuring its logistics after the attack on the night of August 5–6. At that time, Russia damaged four Fozzy Group distribution centers near Kyiv. The Fora team is once again restructuring its logistics and looking for solutions to ensure that supermarkets have everything they need. We thank the rescuers and everyone helping to deal with the aftermath of this attack - the statement said.

"Faini Lody": distribution warehouse serving 12 cities destroyed

The company’s distribution warehouse was also destroyed in the overnight shelling — this involved tons of ice cream, equipment, and vehicles. The warehouse supplied 12 cities in Ukraine.

The amount of damage, according to the company, may reach tens of millions of hryvnias.

There may be disruptions in the range of products and their availability.

Russia attacked with ballistic missiles; 39 of 44 missiles, 145 of 168 drones, and two "Banderol" drones neutralized