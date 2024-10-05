ukenru
Actual
A dam burst in Russia's Altai region

A dam burst in Russia's Altai region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17473 views

In the Altai Territory of the Russian Federation, a dam on the Mirror Lakes burst, destroying a road in the district center of Shelabolikha. The authorities are assessing the damage and developing measures to eliminate the consequences, but there were no casualties.

In the Altai Territory of Russia, a dam on the Mirror Lakes has burst, destroying the road between two parts of the district center of Shelabolikha. This was reported in the telegram channel by the head of the Shelabolikha district, Alexander Shushunov, UNN reports.

Details

"Today, an unpleasant situation occurred in Shelabolis. The dams that have been holding water on the Mirror Lakes for years, despite all efforts to strengthen them, have failed to hold back the large volume of water that has accumulated this rainy summer. As a result, all the water has entered the riverbed that divides Shelabolikha. The road connecting both parts of the village is now destroyed," Shushunov wrote.

He said that due to the seriousness of the situation, this is an emergency situation under the control of the government of the Altai region.

"We are taking all the necessary measures in this case, assessing the damage and developing joint measures with the regional authorities to eliminate the dam break as soon as possible," he added.

Russian media outlets report that in the Altai Territory, a high alert regime has been introduced in the Shelabolikha district due to a dam break.

The Russian media also reported, citing the regional department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations  , that there was no flooding of residential buildings and household plots, and no injuries.

Addendum

In April, in the Russian city of Orsk, there was a dam breach.

