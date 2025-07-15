$41.780.04
A collaborator who helped the occupiers create a "prison" in Kherson will spend 14 years behind bars

Kyiv • UNN

 • 348 views

The Kherson City Court sentenced the former deputy head of the Northern Correctional Colony No. 90 to 14 years in prison. He defected to the occupiers, created an illegal prison, and received a Russian passport.

The Kherson City Court found the former deputy head of the department of the state institution "Northern Correctional Colony No. 90" guilty. He was sentenced to 14 years in prison. This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation (DBR), reports UNN.

Details

It was established that during the occupation of Kherson, the man sided with the invaders and participated in the creation of an illegal prison.

With his participation, the occupiers created a fake penitentiary institution that operated according to Russian laws. The defendant held a leadership position in it, received a salary in rubles, had permission for unhindered passage through the invaders' checkpoints, and the right to carry weapons

- stated in the DBR post.

It is noted that he also publicly swore allegiance to the Russian Federation and received a Russian passport.

After the de-occupation of Kherson, the man did not manage to leave the city and was hiding for a long time. He was detained by DBR employees together with the SBU.

The court found him guilty under Part 7 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (collaboration) and sentenced him to 14 years in prison with deprivation of the right to hold positions in law enforcement agencies for 14 years, confiscation of property, and deprivation of the special rank of lieutenant colonel of internal service.

Three FSB agents received 15 years for helping occupiers break through to Pokrovsk - SBU

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarCrimes and emergencies
Security Service of Ukraine
Kherson
