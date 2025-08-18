$41.340.11
A cold reminder in Washington: on the map in the Oval Office, 20% of Ukraine's territory is under Russian control

Kyiv • UNN

 • 918 views

A map of Ukraine is displayed in the Oval Office, where 20% of the territory under Russian control is marked in pink. This is a reminder of the current state of the war and the pressure on Ukraine.

A cold reminder in Washington: on the map in the Oval Office, 20% of Ukraine's territory is under Russian control

Opposite the Resolute Desk, where Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy sat, a large map of Ukraine was displayed, showing the consequences of Russian aggression - the eastern part of the country colored pink. This was reported by BBC, according to UNN.

Details

In the Oval Office, behind the table where Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy sat, a large map of Ukraine is displayed. What can be seen on this map is a vivid reminder of the pressure on Ukraine and President Zelenskyy, writes the BBC.

The eastern part of the country, colored pink, illustrated the territory currently controlled by Russian military forces – approximately 20% of the country.

The author of the BBC article noted that such an emphasis was a "chilling reminder for Ukrainians of the current state of this almost four-year war." This may be a visual aid for Trump. And possibly a tool to pressure Zelenskyy to exchange territory for peace.

Recall

The meeting between the presidents of the USA and Ukraine, Trump and Zelenskyy, in the Oval Office was much friendlier.

Ukraine has the opportunity to buy weapons from the USA. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

US President Donald Trump emphasized his commitment to both sides of the conflict. He noted that Ukrainians are smart and energetic, and at the same time stated that he has warm feelings for Russians.

US President Donald Trump announced the possibility of introducing American troops into Ukraine as peacekeepers.

