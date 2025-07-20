$41.870.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Usyk
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
United States
London
Sweden
A child and her father were injured in a Russian shelling in the suburbs of Kherson

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

Russian troops shelled the village of Zymivnyk near Kherson, wounding a 17-year-old girl and her 51-year-old father. Both were hospitalized with blast injuries and other wounds.

Russian troops attacked the village of Zymivnyk near Kherson. As a result of the shelling, a 17-year-old girl and her 51-year-old father were injured. Both were hospitalized. This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration (RMA) Oleksandr Prokudin, as reported by UNN.

As a result of the enemy attack, the 17-year-old girl sustained blast and craniocerebral injuries, a concussion, and a shrapnel wound to the shin. The 51-year-old man suffered a blast injury, a thermal burn to the chest, and poisoning from combustion products.

Prokudin wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the head of the RMA, the injured are currently in the hospital, where they are receiving the necessary medical care.

Recall

On July 19, Russian troops attacked Kherson with drones, as a result of which two local residents were injured. A 59-year-old man was hospitalized with a mine-blast injury, and a 40-year-old man sustained a contusion and abrasions.

"Implement as quickly as possible": Zelenskyy on agreements with Trump regarding air defense and weapons19.07.25, 20:59 • 2968 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Prokudin Oleksandr Serhiyovych
Kherson
Tesla
