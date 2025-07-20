A child and her father were injured in a Russian shelling in the suburbs of Kherson

Russian troops attacked the village of Zymivnyk near Kherson. As a result of the shelling, a 17-year-old girl and her 51-year-old father were injured. Both were hospitalized. This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration (RMA) Oleksandr Prokudin, as reported by UNN.

As a result of the enemy attack, the 17-year-old girl sustained blast and craniocerebral injuries, a concussion, and a shrapnel wound to the shin. The 51-year-old man suffered a blast injury, a thermal burn to the chest, and poisoning from combustion products. Prokudin wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the head of the RMA, the injured are currently in the hospital, where they are receiving the necessary medical care.

Recall

On July 19, Russian troops attacked Kherson with drones, as a result of which two local residents were injured. A 59-year-old man was hospitalized with a mine-blast injury, and a 40-year-old man sustained a contusion and abrasions.

"Implement as quickly as possible": Zelenskyy on agreements with Trump regarding air defense and weapons