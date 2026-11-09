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A car crashed into a sign near the White House, and the driver got into a fight with security personnel

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

After a car collided with a sign near the White House, the press corps was evacuated. The driver got into a fight with the Secret Service and the National Guard.

A car crashed into a sign near the White House, and the driver got into a fight with security personnel

A car crashed into a sign near the White House, and then the driver got into a fight with the Secret Service and the U.S. National Guard. CNN reports that the U.S. Secret Service evacuated the White House press corps, UNN reports.

The White House press corps was evacuated by U.S. security services after someone crashed a car into a sign near the White House and clashed with Secret Service and National Guard personnel 

- CNN said in a report.

We should add

According to the AP, some reporters remained outside for live broadcasts, while the rest of the White House press corps were ordered to proceed to the briefing room on Monday, shortly after 10 a.m.

A Secret Service spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the incident. The agents did not appear to have their weapons at the ready — which would have indicated that law enforcement was responding to a likely immediate threat.

A video posted on social media by one of the reporters at approximately the same time shows a car crashing into a road sign or pole in the northern part of Lafayette Square, located north of the White House. The footage also shows the driver getting out of the car and engaging in a physical confrontation with U.S. Secret Service agents and National Guard personnel.

Smoke began rising from the car, which had come to a stop on the sidewalk.

Antonina Tumanova

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