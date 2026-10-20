Car caught fire after collision on highway in Ternopil region: 11 injured, including children

Two cars collided on a highway in the Ternopil region, after which one of them caught fire. Eleven people, including children, were injured. UNN reports this with reference to the National Police.

Details

The traffic accident occurred on Tuesday, October 20, at around 08:18 on the Ivano-Frankivsk–Buchach–Ternopil highway near the village of Honcharivka in Chortkiv district.

"According to preliminary data, the driver of a Peugeot Partner, traveling toward Ivano-Frankivsk, entered the lane for oncoming traffic, where he collided with an Opel Corsa. As a result, the Opel Corsa caught fire," the police reported.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze.

"As a result of the accident, the Peugeot Partner driver and four of his passengers were injured, including a 16-year-old boy. The Opel Corsa driver and five of his passengers were also injured, including two children aged 8 and 7," the police stated.

All those injured, as stated, were taken to medical facilities.

Police investigators and other specialized services were working at the scene.

The traffic accident in the Ternopil region on October 20. Photo: the State Emergency Service and the National Police.

Additional information

According to the Patrol Police, from January through August, 1,741 people were killed in traffic accidents in Ukraine, including 133 children, and 20,258 people were injured, Ukravtoprom reports. The total number of accidents involving fatalities and/or injuries was 16,040.

Most often, people were killed in traffic accidents due to speeding violations (970 people). The second-largest cause of fatalities was violating the rules when changing the direction of travel, unrelated to changing lanes (112 people). In third place in this grim statistic was entering the lane for oncoming traffic, unrelated to overtaking (93 people). The largest number of accidents occurred between 17:00 and 19:00, while Sunday was the most dangerous day of the week.