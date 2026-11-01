A bust of former Hungarian Prime Minister Imre Nagy was unveiled in Kyiv

A ceremony was held in Kyiv to unveil a bust of former Hungarian Prime Minister Imre Nagy, who was executed by the Soviet authorities. This was reported by the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, according to UNN.

Details

"Ukraine and Hungary must build a new quality of interstate relations — based on mutual respect, trust, and shared security. I said this today at the ceremony in Kyiv unveiling a bust of former Hungarian Prime Minister Imre Nagy. The story of Imre Nagy, who was executed by the Soviet authorities, reminds us of the true nature of Moscow’s imperialism, which does not recognize the right of other peoples to choose their own path. Today, Ukraine is confronting the same imperial policy. We know the price of freedom well and respect the right of other peoples to honor those who fought for independence," the official said.

Kyrylo Budanov also thanked the project’s initiator, Zakarpattia Regional Council deputy Roland Tseber, and the Alliance of National Communities "European Coalition," as well as the Members of Parliament of Ukraine and representatives of the capital’s authorities, for their contribution to preserving historical memory.

"I was glad to welcome Hungarian guests in Kyiv, including Pastor Gábor Iványi, who presented the symbolic flag of the 1956 Revolution bearing the signature of Imre Nagy’s granddaughter, Katalin Jánosi. Thank you for your solidarity with Ukraine and your support for our struggle for shared European values. The next step should be the unveiling in Budapest of a bust of Vasyl Stus — a Ukrainian poet and dissident who opposed the same Soviet totalitarianism. Glory to Ukraine! Long live a free Hungary!" Kyrylo Budanov said.

Background

Imre Nagy headed the Hungarian government twice — first from 1953 to 1955, and later in 1956, during the uprising against Soviet rule. After returning to the post of prime minister, he supported the demands of the revolution’s participants. After Soviet troops suppressed the uprising, the politician was arrested, accused of treason, and sentenced to death. In June 1958, he was executed by hanging in Budapest.