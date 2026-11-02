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A business jet crashed near Trump’s residence in Florida; 9 people are reported dead

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

A Learjet 60 flying from Texas to the Bahamas crashed in Florida. Nine people were killed; the causes of the crash are being determined.

A business jet crashed near Trump’s residence in Florida; 9 people are reported dead

In the state of Florida, a private Learjet 60 crashed near U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. According to preliminary reports, 9 people were killed in the plane crash; their identities are currently unknown. The information about the crash was confirmed by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), UNN reports.

Details

The business jet, worth approximately $2 million, crashed in Palm Beach County. A crater formed at the crash site and a fire broke out.

The plane departed from Austin, Texas, and was heading to North Eleuthera Island in the Bahamas. The aircraft was registered to a company from Wilmington, Delaware.

Pilot reported icing before the crash

Several minutes before the crash, the pilot reported icing on the fuselage, an outside air temperature of -47 °C, and moderate turbulence.

Shortly afterward, the crew declared an emergency due to a sudden loss of altitude. According to reports, in the final seconds, one of the crew members said: "We're going to hit the ground now."

The plane crashed approximately 6 km south of West Palm Beach Airport, near a residential area with trailer homes.

On the night of October 31 to November 1, Trump was at Mar-a-Lago, where he hosted a Halloween party. However, by the time of the crash, the president had already left Florida and headed to Iowa for a political rally.

The causes of the business jet crash are being investigated. There is still no official information about the identities of the victims.

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Stepan Haftko

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