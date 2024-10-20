A bridge collapsed in the United States: 7 dead, rescuers search for survivors
Kyiv • UNN
A lift bridge to a ferry pier collapsed on Sapelo Island in Georgia. At least 7 people were killed, about 20 were on the bridge during the accident, the causes of which are currently unknown.
In the United States, at least seven people were killed in the collapse of a drawbridge leading to a ferry pier on Sapelo Island in Georgia. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.
Details
According to state officials, there were about 20 people on the bridge at the time of the accident. Rescue services have already taken several of the victims to the hospital, but their condition is not yet known. The search for possible survivors in the water continues.
The cause of the bridge collapse remains unknown, and authorities have launched an investigation. Sapelo Island, located about 100 kilometers south of Savannah, is accessible only by water from the US mainland.
US has filed a lawsuit for $100 million due to the collapse of a bridge in Baltimore19.09.24, 04:43 • 19027 views