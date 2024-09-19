US has filed a lawsuit for $100 million due to the collapse of a bridge in Baltimore

The US government has filed a $100 million lawsuit against the owner and operator of a cargo ship that crashed into and destroyed a bridge in Baltimore, UNN reports citing the BBC.

Details

US Department of Justice officials said Synergy and Grace Ocean were "well aware" of problems with the Dali before it lost power and crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 26, killing six people.

The US government said that more than $100 million was spent to clean up 3,000 to 4,000 tons of debris from the accident and restore the port of Baltimore.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said he wanted to make sure that the costs "are paid by the companies that caused the accident, not by American taxpayers.

The U.S. Department of Justice said that all the money received would be used for recovery.

The U.S. Department of Justice's lawsuit was filed in the Maryland District Court.

Addendum

The bodies of six workers who died while repairing potholes during a night shift were recovered from the Patapsco River within days of the accident. The families of three of the victims announced on Monday that they are suing Grace Ocean.

It took months to repair the damage after the accident, and it halted commercial shipping in the port, one of the busiest in the United States. The incident is considered the most expensive maritime accident in US history.

First cargo ship sails through Baltimore canal after bridge collapse in the US