A 97-year-old woman is wounded as a result of hostile shelling of Kherson suburb
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian army shelled the village of Antonovka, Kherson region, with artillery, injuring a 97-year-old local resident . This was reported by the Kherson RMA on Monday, UNN reports.
It is noted that woman was diagnosed with an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to her forearm. The victim was taken to a hospital for medical care.
The Russian army attacked Mykhaylivka in Kherson region this morning , damaging a paramedic and obstetric station and a private house, but no residents were injured.