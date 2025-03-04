97 combat clashes at the front: where the occupiers are attacking the Armed Forces of Ukraine the most - General Staff
In one day, there were 97 combat clashes, with the most enemy attacks in the Pokrovsk direction - 17 times. The enemy also carried out airstrikes on several settlements.
There were 97 clashes on the front. The enemy continues to exert the most pressure in the Pokrovsk direction. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as conveyed by UNN.
In the Kharkiv direction, the aggressor unsuccessfully attacked twice in the area of Vovchansk.
In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy unsuccessfully stormed three times in the areas of Petropavlivka, Pishchane, and Bohuslavka.
In the Lyman direction, the invaders fired 14 times near the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Hrekivka, Nove, Novolyubivka, Yamplivka, and Dibrivka.
In the Kramatorsk direction, an enemy attack is ongoing towards Stupochky.
In the Toretsk direction, terrorists fired 10 times near the settlements of Dachne and Toretsk.
In the Pokrovsk direction, the occupiers attacked 17 times near the settlements of Promin, Lysivka, Serhiyivka, Ulakly, Andriivka, and Oleksiyivka. Additionally, the enemy carried out an airstrike in the area of Horikhove.
In the Novopavlivsk direction, the enemy attacked 10 times near Kostiantynivka and Rozdolne. The settlements of Yanvarske, Novopavlivka, Oleksiyivka, and Ivanivka were hit by guided aerial bombs.
In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy attacked twice in the area of Pryvilne and Charivne. At the same time, they carried out airstrikes on Komyshuvakha, Huliaipole, and Zaliznychne.
In the Orikhiv direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 7 enemy attacks in the area of Nesterianka, Novodanylivka, and Kamianske, with two more clashes still ongoing.
In the Dniprovsk direction, the aggressor conducted one unsuccessful attack, while an airstrike occurred in Lviv.
