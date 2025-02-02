93 combat engagements took place in the frontline: enemy attacked 39 times in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

ukenru
Over the last day, 93 combat engagements took place, including 39 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector. The enemy launched 3 missile and 36 air strikes, using 992 kamikaze drones.

Since the beginning of the day on February 2, 93 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The defense forces repelled 37 enemy attacks in the Pokrovsk sector, and 2 more are still ongoing. This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 22.00 on 02.02.2025, UNN reports.

Since the beginning of the day, 93 combat engagements took place, the enemy launched three missile and 36 air strikes, using three missiles and 62 guided bombs, 992 kamikaze drone strikes, and fired almost 4,500 times at the positions of our troops,

- the statement said.

In the Kharkiv sector , our troops repelled two enemy attacks near Hatyshche.

The enemy attacked our fortifications 18 times in the Kupyansk sector , in the areas of Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Stepova Novoselivka, Bohuslavka, Zahryzove, Lozova, three firefights are still ongoing.

In the Liman sector, Russian troops stormed Ukrainian positions eight times during the day near Novoyehorivka, Novolyubivka, Makiivka, Yampolivka and in the direction of Serebryanka.

In the Siverskyi sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled two attacks by enemy troops near Bilohorivka and Ivano-Daryivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, our troops repelled two enemy attacks near Predtechyne and Chasiv Yar, one attack is still pending.

In the Toretsk sector, the occupants stormed the positions of our defenders near Toretsk and Krymske eight times today.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy carried out 39 assault and offensive actions during the day. Russian occupants were active in the areas of Zelene Pole, Tarasivka, Uspenivka, Yelizavetivka, Vodiane Druha, Mirolyubivka, Promin, Kotlyarivka, Oleksiivka, Dachne and Ulakli, and two firefights are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, today our troops eliminated 156 and wounded 195 occupants in this area; destroyed one tank, two self-propelled artillery systems, 16 vehicles, two radar stations, one motorcycle, and damaged a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher, a mortar and two occupant guns,

- the General Staff reported.

In Novopavlivka sector, the invaders made one attack on the positions of Ukrainian troops, the enemy tried to advance in the direction of Kostyantynopil.

In the Huliaipil sector , the aggressor conducted an air strike in the vicinity of Novopil. 

In the Orikhivsk sector , one firefight took place in the vicinity of Kamianske.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, Russian invaders did not conduct offensive actions, but launched an air strike near Kherson.

Ukrainian defense forces continue to conduct operations in the Kursk sector. Today, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 12 attacks of the invading army in this area, five engagements are currently ongoing, in addition, enemy aircraft conducted 16 air strikes on their own territory, dropping 21 drones, and the enemy also fired 363 times at settlements and positions of our troops (including 2 times with MLRS),

- the General Staff added.

There were no significant changes in the situation in other areas

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

