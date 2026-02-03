90% of mobilization deferrals now extended automatically - Ministry of Defense

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has expanded the list of categories of deferrals from mobilization that are automatically extended. Currently, about 90% of issued deferrals are extended without applications, certificates, or appeals to the TCC. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, according to UNN.

The Ministry of Defense has expanded the list of categories of mobilization deferrals that are subject to automatic extension. Now, 90% of issued deferrals are extended without applications, certificates, queues, or any additional actions from the individual. As of February 2, another automatic extension took place. It applied to deferrals issued through Reserve+ as well as those submitted through the ASC. This time, 7 more categories of deferrals were added to the mechanism. - the post states.

In other cases, applications are submitted through the ASC. Thus, queues at the TCC for deferral issues have been completely eliminated.

New categories for which deferrals are automatically extended include, in particular:

parents raising a seriously ill child without a disability;

those caring for a seriously ill family member;

guardians of a person declared incapacitated;

those who have a spouse with a group III disability;

people caring for a relative of the 2nd or 3rd degree of kinship with a disability;

parents who are raising a child under 18 years old independently;

school teachers.

Automatic extension also remains for previously defined categories, including:

people with disabilities;

temporarily unfit for service;

parents of a child with a disability under 18 years old;

parents of an adult child with a group I or II disability;

those who have a spouse with a group I or II disability;

those who have relatives or a spouse's parent with a group I or II disability;

women and men of military personnel with a child;

parents of three or more children in one marriage;

students, postgraduate students;

employees of higher and vocational education;

people whose close relatives died or went missing during hostilities or martial law;

relatives of Heroes of Ukraine, posthumously awarded for courage during the Revolution of Dignity;

people deprived of liberty as a result of armed aggression against Ukraine;

military personnel released from captivity.

Users of the Reserve+ application whose deferrals are automatically extended first received push notifications about the planned extension, and after data processing, a message that the deferral has already been extended. If no notification was received, it means that the state registers have insufficient or outdated data. In this case, you need to apply with documents to any convenient ASC. TCC and SP no longer accept deferral applications from citizens. - the ministry reports.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada in the first reading supported the bill on a 12-month deferral from mobilization for men aged 18-24 who served one year under contract during martial law. This will allow volunteers to rest and undergo rehabilitation after service.