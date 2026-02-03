90% of mobilization deferrals now extended automatically - Ministry of Defense

$42.970.16
50.910.12
ukenru
04:50 PM • 376 views
NATO Secretary General Rutte visited Kyiv's thermal power plant, which Russia attacked overnightPhoto
Exclusive
04:41 PM • 1172 views
Three levels of pensions instead of one: how the state wants to change the system and who will pay for it
04:33 PM • 940 views
Senator Graham urged Trump to supply Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles after a new massive Russian attack
11:49 AM • 13093 views
"Every such strike by Russia confirms - they don't take diplomacy seriously": Zelenskyy stated that the work of the negotiating team will be adjusted
Exclusive
11:48 AM • 20540 views
Forced mobilization of foreigners: the Verkhovna Rada defense committee commented on the likelihood of involving citizens of other countries in the army
11:19 AM • 14379 views
Over 98% of GDP: Ukraine's public debt exceeded UAH 9 trillion - Ministry of FinancePhoto
February 3, 09:22 AM • 22559 views
General Staff confirms FPV training center and enemy electronic warfare station hit
Exclusive
February 3, 09:16 AM • 33218 views
"Massive strike on Ukraine is Russian preparation for negotiations": Verkhovna Rada defense committee reacted to the night enemy attack
February 3, 08:20 AM • 31217 views
Ukraine has agreed on a multi-level plan with Europe and the US to respond to Russia's ceasefire violations - FT
February 3, 07:02 AM • 28557 views
Russia attacked CHPPs and TPPs at -25°C, leaving hundreds of thousands of families without heat during the harshest winter frosts - Shmyhal
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−15°
0.6m/s
78%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Kharkiv's leading thermal power plant severely damaged, restoration impossible - city council deputyFebruary 3, 09:06 AM • 28482 views
Second round of talks in Abu Dhabi: Peskov revealed who is part of the Russian delegationFebruary 3, 10:54 AM • 5830 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk admitted that the reality show "The Bachelor" did not meet his expectationsPhoto11:58 AM • 12189 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline group02:17 PM • 11377 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"02:37 PM • 9094 views
Publications
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"02:37 PM • 9304 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline group02:17 PM • 11485 views
Violations of military personnel's rights: where and with what complaints to turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 56613 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 65948 views
Eurovision 2026 National Selection Final: when to watch and how to support your favoriteFebruary 2, 05:09 PM • 50345 views
Actual people
Oleh Syniehubov
Mark Rutte
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Boris Pistorius
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Kharkiv
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Vinnytsia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Monokate surprised with a new look: Kateryna Pavlenko became a platinum blonde before the National Selection for "Eurovision-2026"Video04:57 PM • 62 views
Liliia Rebryk showed how her daughter does gymnasticsPhoto02:20 PM • 5248 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk admitted that the reality show "The Bachelor" did not meet his expectationsPhoto11:58 AM • 12272 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-13" was denied marriage registration: the reason is knownPhotoFebruary 2, 07:01 PM • 29336 views
Trump threatens to sue comedian Trevor Noah over Epstein joke at GrammysVideoFebruary 2, 04:54 PM • 29916 views
Actual
Heating
Social network
Technology
Financial Times
Film

90% of mobilization deferrals now extended automatically - Ministry of Defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 210 views

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has expanded the list of categories of mobilization deferrals that are automatically extended. Currently, 90% of issued deferrals are extended without additional action from citizens.

90% of mobilization deferrals now extended automatically - Ministry of Defense

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has expanded the list of categories of deferrals from mobilization that are automatically extended. Currently, about 90% of issued deferrals are extended without applications, certificates, or appeals to the TCC. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, according to UNN.

The Ministry of Defense has expanded the list of categories of mobilization deferrals that are subject to automatic extension. Now, 90% of issued deferrals are extended without applications, certificates, queues, or any additional actions from the individual. As of February 2, another automatic extension took place. It applied to deferrals issued through Reserve+ as well as those submitted through the ASC. This time, 7 more categories of deferrals were added to the mechanism.

- the post states.

In other cases, applications are submitted through the ASC. Thus, queues at the TCC for deferral issues have been completely eliminated.

New categories for which deferrals are automatically extended include, in particular:

  • parents raising a seriously ill child without a disability;
    • those caring for a seriously ill family member;
      • guardians of a person declared incapacitated;
        • those who have a spouse with a group III disability;
          • people caring for a relative of the 2nd or 3rd degree of kinship with a disability;
            • parents who are raising a child under 18 years old independently;
              • school teachers.

                Automatic extension also remains for previously defined categories, including:

                • people with disabilities;
                  • temporarily unfit for service;
                    • parents of a child with a disability under 18 years old;
                      • parents of an adult child with a group I or II disability;
                        • those who have a spouse with a group I or II disability;
                          • those who have relatives or a spouse's parent with a group I or II disability;
                            • women and men of military personnel with a child;
                              • parents of three or more children in one marriage;
                                • students, postgraduate students;
                                  • employees of higher and vocational education;
                                    • people whose close relatives died or went missing during hostilities or martial law;
                                      • relatives of Heroes of Ukraine, posthumously awarded for courage during the Revolution of Dignity;
                                        • people deprived of liberty as a result of armed aggression against Ukraine;
                                          • military personnel released from captivity.

                                            Users of the Reserve+ application whose deferrals are automatically extended first received push notifications about the planned extension, and after data processing, a message that the deferral has already been extended. If no notification was received, it means that the state registers have insufficient or outdated data. In this case, you need to apply with documents to any convenient ASC. TCC and SP no longer accept deferral applications from citizens.

                                            - the ministry reports.

                                            Recall

                                            The Verkhovna Rada in the first reading supported the bill on a 12-month deferral from mobilization for men aged 18-24 who served one year under contract during martial law. This will allow volunteers to rest and undergo rehabilitation after service.

                                            Alla Kiosak

                                            SocietyPolitics
                                            Mobilization
                                            Martial law
                                            TCC and SP
                                            Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
                                            Verkhovna Rada
                                            Ukraine