90 battles per day: Russians active in Pokrovsk and Toretsk directions

$41.320.06
44.630.03
ukenru
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 15135 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 104625 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 167334 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 105519 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 342222 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173153 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144572 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196058 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124762 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108131 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+9°
 m/s
56 %
753 mm
Clear, no precipitation is expected for the next 2 hours
Popular news

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 46704 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 158866 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 37165 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 84375 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 22808 views
Publications

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 15135 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 84412 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 104627 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 167336 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 158902 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Giorgia Meloni

Andrii Sybiha

Alexander Stubb

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

France

Germany

Advertisement
UNN Lite

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

04:23 PM • 19990 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 22837 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 37197 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 46733 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135636 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

The Guardian

YouTube

The Washington Post

90 battles per day: Russians active in Pokrovsk and Toretsk directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12071 views

Since the beginning of the day, 90 combat clashes have taken place at the front. The greatest activity of the enemy is observed in the Pokrovsk, Toretsk and Lyman directions.

90 battles per day: Russians active in Pokrovsk and Toretsk directions

90 battles have occurred on the front since the beginning of the current day, high enemy activity persists in the Pokrovsk direction, and the enemy is also active in the Toretsk and Lyman directions, according to the summary for 4 p.m. on March 20 at the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Since the beginning of the day, 90 combat clashes have taken place on the front. Our defenders are stopping the enemy, holding the lines and destroying the plans of the Russians

- reported in the General Staff.

During the day, as indicated, the enemy from the territory of the Russian Federation carried out artillery shelling in the areas of the settlements of Mykhailivske, Vovkivka, Bobylivka, Oleksandrivka, Stepove, Stara Huta of Sumy region; Yeline of Chernihiv region; Vidrodzhenivske of Kharkiv region. The settlements of Krasnopillia, Mykhailivske, Ugroidy and Osoivka of Sumy region were subjected to air strikes with guided bombs.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy once tried to attack the positions of the Defense Forces near the settlement of Hlyboke.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy made six attempts during the day to advance to our positions in the areas of Kindrashivka, Pishchane, Ivanivka and Zagryzove. The Defense Forces successfully repelled all enemy attacks.

In the Lyman direction, 12 combat clashes took place in the directions of Novyi, Novomykhailivka and near Yampolivka. Seven combat clashes are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, our defenders repelled one enemy attack in the area of Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked three times in the areas of Minkivka, Stupochky and in the direction of Oleksandro-Shultyne. One combat clash is currently ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the invaders attacked 18 times in the areas of Dachne, Druzhba and Toretsk. Six combat clashes are still ongoing.

High enemy activity is currently maintained in the Pokrovsk direction. 28 clashes of varying intensity began today near the settlements of Panteleimonivka, Oleksandropil, Zelene Pole, Tarasivka, Yelizavetivka, Novotoretske and Andriivka. Four combat clashes are still ongoing.

In the Novopavlivsky direction, the aggressor attacked seven times in the areas of Kostyantynopol and Rozliv.

In the Huliaipilsky direction, the enemy launched unguided missile strikes on Novopol and Huliaipol.

Three times the occupiers tried to advance to the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Shcherbaky and Stepove in the Orikhiv direction, and the enemy also struck Kamyanske with unguided air missiles.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy did not conduct active offensive actions.

"In the Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders are repelling one attack by the invaders, and a total of four combat clashes have already been recorded. The enemy launched 14 air strikes, dropping 22 guided bombs on settlements and positions of the Defense Forces. In addition, it carried out 226 artillery shellings, including one from a multiple launch rocket system," the report said.

Ukrainian troops, as noted, are exhausting the enemy along the entire line of combat engagement and in the rear.

Enemy losses: in a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1,400 occupiers and destroyed 13 tanks20.03.25, 07:45 • 14309 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Kharkiv Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Bitcoin
$82,324.40
Золото
$3,138.25
Tesla
$269.16
Brent
$69.86
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Газ TTF
$39.20
Ethereum
$1,798.95