90 battles per day: Russians active in Pokrovsk and Toretsk directions

Since the beginning of the day, 90 combat clashes have taken place at the front. The greatest activity of the enemy is observed in the Pokrovsk, Toretsk and Lyman directions.
90 battles have occurred on the front since the beginning of the current day, high enemy activity persists in the Pokrovsk direction, and the enemy is also active in the Toretsk and Lyman directions, according to the summary for 4 p.m. on March 20 at the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.
Since the beginning of the day, 90 combat clashes have taken place on the front. Our defenders are stopping the enemy, holding the lines and destroying the plans of the Russians
During the day, as indicated, the enemy from the territory of the Russian Federation carried out artillery shelling in the areas of the settlements of Mykhailivske, Vovkivka, Bobylivka, Oleksandrivka, Stepove, Stara Huta of Sumy region; Yeline of Chernihiv region; Vidrodzhenivske of Kharkiv region. The settlements of Krasnopillia, Mykhailivske, Ugroidy and Osoivka of Sumy region were subjected to air strikes with guided bombs.
Situation by directions
In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy once tried to attack the positions of the Defense Forces near the settlement of Hlyboke.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy made six attempts during the day to advance to our positions in the areas of Kindrashivka, Pishchane, Ivanivka and Zagryzove. The Defense Forces successfully repelled all enemy attacks.
In the Lyman direction, 12 combat clashes took place in the directions of Novyi, Novomykhailivka and near Yampolivka. Seven combat clashes are still ongoing.
In the Siversk direction, our defenders repelled one enemy attack in the area of Bilohorivka.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked three times in the areas of Minkivka, Stupochky and in the direction of Oleksandro-Shultyne. One combat clash is currently ongoing.
In the Toretsk direction, the invaders attacked 18 times in the areas of Dachne, Druzhba and Toretsk. Six combat clashes are still ongoing.
High enemy activity is currently maintained in the Pokrovsk direction. 28 clashes of varying intensity began today near the settlements of Panteleimonivka, Oleksandropil, Zelene Pole, Tarasivka, Yelizavetivka, Novotoretske and Andriivka. Four combat clashes are still ongoing.
In the Novopavlivsky direction, the aggressor attacked seven times in the areas of Kostyantynopol and Rozliv.
In the Huliaipilsky direction, the enemy launched unguided missile strikes on Novopol and Huliaipol.
Three times the occupiers tried to advance to the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Shcherbaky and Stepove in the Orikhiv direction, and the enemy also struck Kamyanske with unguided air missiles.
In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy did not conduct active offensive actions.
"In the Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders are repelling one attack by the invaders, and a total of four combat clashes have already been recorded. The enemy launched 14 air strikes, dropping 22 guided bombs on settlements and positions of the Defense Forces. In addition, it carried out 226 artillery shellings, including one from a multiple launch rocket system," the report said.
Ukrainian troops, as noted, are exhausting the enemy along the entire line of combat engagement and in the rear.
