9-year-old boy died in Poltava region after falling from an attic: police are investigating the circumstances of the tragedy

Law enforcement officers in Poltava region are investigating the circumstances of the death of a 9-year-old child. The tragedy occurred on January 26, around 3 p.m., in the village of Trubaitsi, Khorol territorial community, Lubny district, UNN reports with reference to the National Police of Ukraine.

Details

According to the investigation, a 9-year-old boy fell from the attic of an outbuilding and died.

The police investigation unit, under the procedural guidance of the Khorol Department of the Lubny District Prosecutor's Office, is deciding on entering information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under the signs of a criminal offense provided for in paragraph 2 of part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. - the report says.

The circumstances and causes of the tragedy are being investigated: a forensic medical examination has been appointed to establish the cause of death.

Recall

In Odesa region, juvenile prosecutors, together with the police, uncovered a number of serious violations in the field of protecting the rights of minors, which led to the opening of several pre-trial investigations.