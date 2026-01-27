$43.130.01
January 26, 05:23 PM • 17978 views
New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, USA, and Russia, tentatively, to take place on February 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 26, 04:43 PM • 51417 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
January 26, 01:53 PM • 33404 views
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
Exclusive
January 26, 12:45 PM • 39160 views
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
Exclusive
January 26, 11:57 AM • 34192 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
January 26, 11:38 AM • 52815 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
January 26, 10:18 AM • 28519 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
Exclusive
January 26, 10:01 AM • 60168 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
January 26, 09:46 AM • 23295 views
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
Exclusive
January 26, 08:52 AM • 42788 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
9-year-old boy died in Poltava region after falling from an attic: police are investigating the circumstances of the tragedy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

In Poltava region, a 9-year-old boy died after falling through the attic of an outbuilding. Police are investigating the circumstances of the tragedy in the village of Trubaitsi.

9-year-old boy died in Poltava region after falling from an attic: police are investigating the circumstances of the tragedy

Law enforcement officers in Poltava region are investigating the circumstances of the death of a 9-year-old child. The tragedy occurred on January 26, around 3 p.m., in the village of Trubaitsi, Khorol territorial community, Lubny district, UNN reports with reference to the National Police of Ukraine.

Details

According to the investigation, a 9-year-old boy fell from the attic of an outbuilding and died.

The police investigation unit, under the procedural guidance of the Khorol Department of the Lubny District Prosecutor's Office, is deciding on entering information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under the signs of a criminal offense provided for in paragraph 2 of part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

 - the report says.

The circumstances and causes of the tragedy are being investigated: a forensic medical examination has been appointed to establish the cause of death.

Recall

In Odesa region, juvenile prosecutors, together with the police, uncovered a number of serious violations in the field of protecting the rights of minors, which led to the opening of several pre-trial investigations.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Village
National Police of Ukraine
Poltava Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Ukraine