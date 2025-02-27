88 combat engagements at the front: where the occupiers attack most and what they use

Since the beginning of the day, 88 combat engagements have taken place on the frontline, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector - 35 attacks, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary as of February 27, 16:00, UNN reports.

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat engagements along the entire frontline is 88. The occupants continue to use aviation, in particular, dropping aircraft bombs, and conducting ground attacks. Defense forces are holding the line and taking the necessary measures to prevent a breakthrough - reported the General Staff.

The invaders, as indicated, do not stop using artillery on the territories of the regions bordering the Russian Federation. The areas of Oleksandrivka, Bratenytsia, Starykove, Stara Huta, Ulanove, Slavgorod, Sumy region; Karpovychi, Arkhipivka, Zarichchya, Chernihiv region came under enemy fire.

The situation in the following areas

In the Kharkiv sector, our defenders repelled two enemy assaults towards Vovchansk and Kindrashivka.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked near the settlements of Yampolivka, Torske and Kolodyazi. Since the beginning of the day, there have been four firefights in this area, which were successfully repelled by our defenders.

In the Siversky sector, near Bilohorivka, Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully repelled one enemy attack. Siversk was hit by air strikes with guided bombs.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled an enemy attempt to advance near Vasyukivka. The enemy conducted air strikes with guided bombs on Kramatorsk.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian troops' positions eight times in the areas of Krymske and Toretsk. Four firefights are still ongoing. In addition, the village of Kostyantynivka was hit by air strikes with guided bombs.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy attacked our troops' positions 35 times today in the areas of Berezivka, Myrne, Promin, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Novoukrainka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Nadiivka, Uspenivka, Preobrazhenka, Zaporizhzhia and Bohdanivka, ten engagements are still ongoing. The aggressor used 15 guided bombs on the settlements of Oleksiyivka, Pokrovsk, Udachne and Zvirove.

In the Novopavlivka sector, our defenders repelled five attacks in the vicinity of Kostiantynopil and Burlatske.

Russians intensified their activity in the Novopavlivka sector: Syrsky reports on regrouping of troops

In the Huliaipilsky sector, the enemy intensified its activity in the areas of Novopil and Charivne, our defenders successfully repelled four attacks on our positions, two more engagements are still ongoing. At the same time, the enemy carried out air strikes on the settlements of Kamianske, Zaliznychne, Huliaipole and Novopil.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy attacked our defenders seven times in the areas of Stepove, Pyatikhatky, Novoandriivka and Kamianske and launched an air strike with unguided missiles near Novoandriivka.

In the Kupyansk and Prydniprovsky directions, the enemy did not conduct any offensive actions since the beginning of the day.

"Four combat engagements took place in the Kursk sector today. In addition, the enemy launched 12 air strikes, dropped 18 drones and fired 191 artillery shells, including 12 from MLRS," the report says.

General Staff confirms defeat of occupants' command and observation post in Zaporizhzhia region