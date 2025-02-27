88 combat engagements at the front: where the occupiers attack most and what they use

ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
05:54 PM • 42586 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 85666 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 114239 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 106617 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 149593 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 120169 views

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
February 26, 05:49 PM • 135909 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
February 26, 05:44 PM • 133993 views

Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
February 26, 04:41 PM • 127707 views

Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
February 26, 02:30 PM • 124682 views

More than 500 men who traveled abroad under ICIP letters did not return to Ukraine last year

February 27, 10:41 AM • 42134 views
Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

February 27, 11:28 AM • 32889 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119287 views
France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

February 27, 11:59 AM • 46233 views
Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

February 27, 12:06 PM • 36819 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 114239 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119287 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 149593 views
The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF

February 26, 11:28 AM • 193005 views
Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

February 26, 10:54 AM • 193356 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 123621 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 125761 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 155497 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 135944 views
Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

February 25, 12:49 PM • 143383 views
88 combat engagements at the front: where the occupiers attack most and what they use

88 combat engagements at the front: where the occupiers attack most and what they use

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16183 views

Over the last day, 88 combat engagements took place along the frontline, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector - 35 attacks. The enemy is actively using aviation and guided bombs against populated areas.

Since the beginning of the day, 88 combat engagements have taken place on the frontline, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector - 35 attacks, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary as of February 27, 16:00, UNN reports.

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat engagements along the entire frontline is 88. The occupants continue to use aviation, in particular, dropping aircraft bombs, and conducting ground attacks. Defense forces are holding the line and taking the necessary measures to prevent a breakthrough

- reported the General Staff.

The invaders, as indicated, do not stop using artillery on the territories of the regions bordering the Russian Federation. The areas of Oleksandrivka, Bratenytsia, Starykove, Stara Huta, Ulanove, Slavgorod, Sumy region; Karpovychi, Arkhipivka, Zarichchya, Chernihiv region came under enemy fire.

The situation in the following areas

In the Kharkiv sector, our defenders repelled two enemy assaults towards Vovchansk and Kindrashivka.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked near the settlements of Yampolivka, Torske and Kolodyazi. Since the beginning of the day, there have been four firefights in this area, which were successfully repelled by our defenders.

In the Siversky sector, near Bilohorivka, Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully repelled one enemy attack. Siversk was hit by air strikes with guided bombs.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled an enemy attempt to advance near Vasyukivka. The enemy conducted air strikes with guided bombs on Kramatorsk.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian troops' positions eight times in the areas of Krymske and Toretsk. Four firefights are still ongoing. In addition, the village of Kostyantynivka was hit by air strikes with guided bombs.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy attacked our troops' positions 35 times today in the areas of Berezivka, Myrne, Promin, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Novoukrainka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Nadiivka, Uspenivka, Preobrazhenka, Zaporizhzhia and Bohdanivka, ten engagements are still ongoing. The aggressor used 15 guided bombs on the settlements of Oleksiyivka, Pokrovsk, Udachne and Zvirove.

In the Novopavlivka sector, our defenders repelled five attacks in the vicinity of Kostiantynopil and Burlatske.

Russians intensified their activity in the Novopavlivka sector: Syrsky reports on regrouping of troops27.02.25, 10:07 • 20561 view

In the Huliaipilsky sector, the enemy intensified its activity in the areas of Novopil and Charivne, our defenders successfully repelled four attacks on our positions, two more engagements are still ongoing. At the same time, the enemy carried out air strikes on the settlements of Kamianske, Zaliznychne, Huliaipole and Novopil.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy attacked our defenders seven times in the areas of Stepove, Pyatikhatky, Novoandriivka and Kamianske and launched an air strike with unguided missiles near Novoandriivka.

In the Kupyansk and Prydniprovsky directions, the enemy did not conduct any offensive actions since the beginning of the day.

"Four combat engagements took place in the Kursk sector today. In addition, the enemy launched 12 air strikes, dropped 18 drones and fired 191 artillery shells, including 12 from MLRS," the report says.

General Staff confirms defeat of occupants' command and observation post in Zaporizhzhia region27.02.25, 16:07 • 17499 views

Julia Shramko

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
oleksandr-syrskyiOleksandr Syrskyi
ukraineUkraine
kramatorskKramatorsk
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

Contact us about advertising