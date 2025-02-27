General Staff confirms defeat of occupants' command and observation post in Zaporizhzhia region

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the defeat of the command and observation post of the Russian occupiers in Zaporizhzhia region, UNN reports.

It was hit! On February 25, 2025, the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out a successful precision strike on a residential building used by the 1429th motorized rifle regiment of the occupiers as a command and observation post and a place to launch UAVs, near the village of Kopani, Zaporizhzhia region. As a result of the fire damage, the ability of Russian troops to terrorize the Ukrainian civilian population has been significantly reduced - the General Staff reported on social media.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as noted, "will continue operations to destroy the enemy, its equipment and military infrastructure until the Russian Federation withdraws its troops from the sovereign territory of Ukraine." "To be continued. Glory to Ukraine!" - the General Staff emphasized.

