83 battles have already taken place at the front: the occupiers are actively attacking in the Lyman, Toretsk and Pokrovsk directions

$41.500.04
46.090.07
ukenru
Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media
02:42 PM • 146 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

01:55 PM • 13767 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
01:50 PM • 13119 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

01:18 PM • 13565 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

12:09 PM • 42176 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Exclusive
May 14, 07:33 AM • 44659 views

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

Exclusive
May 14, 07:17 AM • 68056 views

Bitcoin is an indicator of the financial and political situation. A fintech expert explained why crypto has grown

May 14, 05:56 AM • 60904 views

Zelenskyy on the possible duration of the war: not ten years

May 14, 05:00 AM • 66558 views

Ukrainian Cup Final: "Dynamo" vs "Shakhtar" - where to watch, favorite, team mood

May 14, 04:00 AM • 152378 views

NMT-2025 starts: how it will be held and when the results will be announced

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
3.1m/s
26%
745mm
Popular news

Sybiha is going to Turkey for negotiations on achieving peace

May 14, 05:20 AM • 75536 views

Robert De Niro called for a protest against Trump at the opening of the Cannes Film Festival

May 14, 06:55 AM • 32606 views

A friendship worth millions or how MP Kopytin got a brand new cruiser

May 14, 08:02 AM • 78037 views

Who "leaked" NABU cases? International audit revealed failures in internal control and influence on the Uhlava case

09:07 AM • 63705 views

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

09:23 AM • 59535 views
Publications

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

01:55 PM • 13798 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

12:09 PM • 42203 views

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

09:23 AM • 60590 views

Who "leaked" NABU cases? International audit revealed failures in internal control and influence on the Uhlava case

09:07 AM • 64768 views

A friendship worth millions or how MP Kopytin got a brand new cruiser

May 14, 08:02 AM • 79072 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Friedrich Merz

Ruslan Stefanchuk

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Kyiv

Poland

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

02:08 PM • 3968 views

Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

11:12 AM • 17129 views

How to save overripe bananas: three simple recipes

09:18 AM • 22163 views

Robert De Niro called for a protest against Trump at the opening of the Cannes Film Festival

May 14, 06:55 AM • 33328 views

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

May 13, 04:52 PM • 58842 views
Actual

FAB-250

Brent Crude

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Grand Theft Auto

83 battles have already taken place at the front: the occupiers are actively attacking in the Lyman, Toretsk and Pokrovsk directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1032 views

83 combat clashes took place at the front. The enemy is most active in the Lyman, Toretsk and Pokrovsk directions, where fierce battles are ongoing.

83 battles have already taken place at the front: the occupiers are actively attacking in the Lyman, Toretsk and Pokrovsk directions

Currently, 83 combat clashes have taken place at the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Lyman, Toretsk, and Pokrovsk directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's report.

Today, the communities of Serhiivske in Chernihiv region were affected by enemy artillery and mortar fire; Porozok, Slavhorod, Stepok, Dmytrivka, Khliborob in Sumy region 

- the report says.

The enemy's attack was repelled by Ukrainian units in the Kharkiv direction, in the area of Vovchansk, another battle is currently underway.

In the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainians are repelling an assault near Hlushkivka.

In the Lyman direction, the occupying army carried out 16 attacks on the positions of our troops near Nova Krougliakivka, Lozova, Novoiehorivka, Hrekivka, Kolodiaziv, Yampolivka and in the direction of Hryhorivka during the day. Two of them are still ongoing.

The occupying forces are looking for weak spots in our defense near Bilohorivka in the Siversk direction. Two enemy attacks were successfully repelled.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers tried seven times to advance to the positions of Ukrainians in the area of Chasovyi Yar, Hryhorivka, Bila Hora and Kurdyumivka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, our defenders repelled 15 assault actions of the aggressor. The enemy tried to advance in the areas of Toretsk, Krymske and Diliivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 22 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their positions in the areas of Stara Mykolaivka, Yelyzavetivka, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Zvirive, Kotlyne, Udachne, Kotlyarivka and Andriivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and repelled 20 enemy attacks, two more combat engagements are still ongoing. Pokrovsk, Filia, Zvirive, and Dachne were subjected to air strikes by KABs.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried eight times to break through the defenses of our defenders in the areas of Bahatyr, Novopil and Vilne Pole. Four combat engagements are still ongoing. Novopil was subjected to an air strike.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy launched air strikes with unguided air missiles on Huliaipole and Vysokoe.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled two enemy assaults in the area of Stepove.

In the Dnipro direction, the invaders tried once to advance to the positions of Ukrainian units, and were repulsed.

In the Kurakhove direction, there have been three combat engagements since the beginning of the day, two of which are ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched 4 air strikes, dropping three guided bombs, and carried out 140 artillery shellings.

In other directions - without significant changes, the General Staff summarized.

Enemy losses: 1170 occupiers eliminated and 8 tanks destroyed in a day12.05.25, 07:56 • 6757 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Ukraine
Kharkiv
Brent
$66.38
Bitcoin
$103,923.70
S&P 500
$5,892.33
Tesla
$340.80
Газ TTF
$34.49
Золото
$3,195.15
Ethereum
$2,604.33