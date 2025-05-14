83 battles have already taken place at the front: the occupiers are actively attacking in the Lyman, Toretsk and Pokrovsk directions

Currently, 83 combat clashes have taken place at the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Lyman, Toretsk, and Pokrovsk directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's report.

Today, the communities of Serhiivske in Chernihiv region were affected by enemy artillery and mortar fire; Porozok, Slavhorod, Stepok, Dmytrivka, Khliborob in Sumy region - the report says.

The enemy's attack was repelled by Ukrainian units in the Kharkiv direction, in the area of Vovchansk, another battle is currently underway.

In the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainians are repelling an assault near Hlushkivka.

In the Lyman direction, the occupying army carried out 16 attacks on the positions of our troops near Nova Krougliakivka, Lozova, Novoiehorivka, Hrekivka, Kolodiaziv, Yampolivka and in the direction of Hryhorivka during the day. Two of them are still ongoing.

The occupying forces are looking for weak spots in our defense near Bilohorivka in the Siversk direction. Two enemy attacks were successfully repelled.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers tried seven times to advance to the positions of Ukrainians in the area of Chasovyi Yar, Hryhorivka, Bila Hora and Kurdyumivka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, our defenders repelled 15 assault actions of the aggressor. The enemy tried to advance in the areas of Toretsk, Krymske and Diliivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 22 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their positions in the areas of Stara Mykolaivka, Yelyzavetivka, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Zvirive, Kotlyne, Udachne, Kotlyarivka and Andriivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and repelled 20 enemy attacks, two more combat engagements are still ongoing. Pokrovsk, Filia, Zvirive, and Dachne were subjected to air strikes by KABs.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried eight times to break through the defenses of our defenders in the areas of Bahatyr, Novopil and Vilne Pole. Four combat engagements are still ongoing. Novopil was subjected to an air strike.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy launched air strikes with unguided air missiles on Huliaipole and Vysokoe.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled two enemy assaults in the area of Stepove.

In the Dnipro direction, the invaders tried once to advance to the positions of Ukrainian units, and were repulsed.

In the Kurakhove direction, there have been three combat engagements since the beginning of the day, two of which are ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched 4 air strikes, dropping three guided bombs, and carried out 140 artillery shellings.

In other directions - without significant changes, the General Staff summarized.

Enemy losses: 1170 occupiers eliminated and 8 tanks destroyed in a day