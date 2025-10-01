79 combat engagements on the front: the enemy is active in the Pokrovsk and Toretsk directions

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat engagements along the entire front line is 79. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Toretsk, and Novopavlivka directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

In the Siversk-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, four combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day, one of which is still ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched eight air strikes, dropping 25 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 100 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including three with multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders five times in the areas of Vovchansk, Novovasylivka, and Kamianka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy has not conducted any offensive actions since the beginning of the day.

In the Lyman direction, today the aggressor attacked nine times in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Myrny, Shandryholove, Torske, and in the direction of Novyi Myr, Drobysheve. Five combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, our defenders repelled four attempts by the enemy to advance in the areas of the settlements of Hryhorivka, Yampil, and Pereyizne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled four enemy attacks in the directions of the settlements of Bondarne, Minkivka, and Orikhovo-Vasylivka.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Toretsk, Rusynyi Yar, and Poltavka. The Defense Forces have already repelled 11 enemy attacks, and three more attacks are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, today the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 19 times in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Volodymyrivka, Sukhetske, Myroliubivka, Novopavlivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, and Filiia. Battles are still ongoing in three locations.

In the Novopavlivka direction, our defenders repelled nine enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Andriivka-Klevtsove, Vorone, Sosnivka, Novomykolaivka, and Novohryhorivka. Three more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, four combat engagements were recorded in the area of the settlement of Poltavka. The settlement of Hirke was subjected to an air strike.

In the Orikhiv direction, our soldiers repelled one enemy attack in the direction of Novodanylivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian units repelled three enemy attacks.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the aggressor's offensive groups forming have been detected.

Russian army lost 920 servicemen, 13 artillery systems and 1 tank on September 30 - General Staff