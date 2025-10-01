$41.140.18
Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic: political scientist explained how they will affect Ukraine
10:38 AM • 14303 views
Venislavsky explained how allowing men under 22 to leave Ukraine benefits the state and how it affected mobilization.
09:34 AM • 14433 views
President ordered a full inspection after 9 people died due to bad weather in OdesaPhoto
Exclusive
October 1, 06:00 AM • 48627 views
Will electricity tariffs for the population increase in November – Ministry of Energy's responsePhoto
October 1, 05:57 AM • 38832 views
US government shuts down for the first time since 2019: who will get paid during the shutdown and who won't
October 1, 05:47 AM • 30134 views
Eight-day blackout: EU calls on Russia to immediately withdraw all its forces from Zaporizhzhia NPP and all of Ukraine
October 1, 05:00 AM • 48069 views
New category of basic social assistance recipients, subsidy appointments, coin withdrawal: innovations from October 1Photo
September 30, 05:35 PM • 25436 views
It is important for the world to know what the consequences could be: Zelenskyy discussed the longest blackout at the occupied ZNPP with the UN Secretary-General
Exclusive
September 30, 04:26 PM • 34755 views
When to get a flu shot and how long does protection last: at the beginning of the epidemic season, a doctor answered key questions
Exclusive
September 30, 01:32 PM • 63218 views
Instead of ministers - entrepreneurs: what's wrong with NABU's criminal proceedings
Publications
Exclusives
Zelenskyy posthumously awarded Stepan Chubenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: who he was and what happened to his killersPhoto01:07 PM • 7690 views
79 combat engagements on the front: the enemy is active in the Pokrovsk and Toretsk directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 526 views

Since the beginning of the day, 79 combat engagements have been recorded along the entire front line. The enemy is actively attacking in the Pokrovsk, Toretsk, and Novopavlivka directions, having carried out eight air strikes and 100 shellings.

79 combat engagements on the front: the enemy is active in the Pokrovsk and Toretsk directions

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat engagements along the entire front line is 79. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Toretsk, and Novopavlivka directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

In the Siversk-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, four combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day, one of which is still ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched eight air strikes, dropping 25 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 100 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including three with multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders five times in the areas of Vovchansk, Novovasylivka, and Kamianka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy has not conducted any offensive actions since the beginning of the day.

In the Lyman direction, today the aggressor attacked nine times in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Myrny, Shandryholove, Torske, and in the direction of Novyi Myr, Drobysheve. Five combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, our defenders repelled four attempts by the enemy to advance in the areas of the settlements of Hryhorivka, Yampil, and Pereyizne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled four enemy attacks in the directions of the settlements of Bondarne, Minkivka, and Orikhovo-Vasylivka.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Toretsk, Rusynyi Yar, and Poltavka. The Defense Forces have already repelled 11 enemy attacks, and three more attacks are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, today the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 19 times in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Volodymyrivka, Sukhetske, Myroliubivka, Novopavlivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, and Filiia. Battles are still ongoing in three locations.

In the Novopavlivka direction, our defenders repelled nine enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Andriivka-Klevtsove, Vorone, Sosnivka, Novomykolaivka, and Novohryhorivka. Three more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, four combat engagements were recorded in the area of the settlement of Poltavka. The settlement of Hirke was subjected to an air strike.

In the Orikhiv direction, our soldiers repelled one enemy attack in the direction of Novodanylivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian units repelled three enemy attacks.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the aggressor's offensive groups forming have been detected.

Russian army lost 920 servicemen, 13 artillery systems and 1 tank on September 30 - General Staff01.10.25, 07:20 • 5008 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine