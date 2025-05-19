76 out of 112 enemy drones were neutralized over Ukraine overnight

$41.470.00
Cryptocurrencies are about emotions, not the real economy. Economist explains the strong volatility of digital assets
06:58 AM • 1056 views

Cryptocurrencies are about emotions, not the real economy. Economist explains the strong volatility of digital assets

05:46 AM • 11866 views

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25

May 18, 04:47 PM • 28673 views

Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire

May 18, 02:58 PM • 69323 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" became the champion of Ukraine. This is the 30th title of the club

May 18, 01:32 PM • 69899 views

Zelenskyy held a meeting with US Vice President Vance: what is known

May 18, 12:29 PM • 75697 views

Pope Leo XIV mentioned Ukraine during his inaugural mass. Zelenskyy reacted

May 18, 12:08 PM • 77530 views

russia plans "training and combat" launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile on the night of May 19 - GUR

May 17, 11:01 PM • 60178 views

Austria won Eurovision 2025. Ukraine entered the top ten

May 17, 12:09 PM • 173892 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 11:46 AM • 99334 views

Prisoner exchange under the formula "1000 for 1000" may take place as early as next week - Budanov

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The pro-European Nicușor Dan will become the President of Romania: Zelenskyy has already congratulated him

May 18, 09:58 PM • 17667 views

ISW: The Kremlin is exaggerating Russia's military power ahead of Putin's conversation with Trump

May 19, 12:07 AM • 16120 views

Trump wished Biden a speedy recovery after the 46th US President was diagnosed with prostate cancer

May 19, 12:53 AM • 20374 views

Pro-European Mayor of Bucharest Nicușor Dan wins the elections for President of Romania: 100% of votes counted

02:36 AM • 15652 views

Macron and Meloni quarreled over Ukraine, Merz is trying to settle the dispute - FT

03:27 AM • 13611 views
A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25
Exclusive

05:46 AM • 11874 views

Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

May 17, 01:35 PM • 200923 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:59 PM • 414270 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 03:31 PM • 340042 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 443653 views
A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 86435 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 12:09 PM • 173894 views

Mexico demands compensation from MrBeast for using Mayan pyramids for advertising

May 17, 09:29 AM • 77812 views

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

May 16, 05:05 PM • 79589 views

Trump said that Taylor Swift is "no longer hot"

May 16, 04:22 PM • 88296 views
76 out of 112 enemy drones were neutralized over Ukraine overnight

Kyiv • UNN

 • 846 views

On the night of May 19, Russia attacked Ukraine with 112 drones. Air defense destroyed 76 "Shahed" drones, but Kharkiv, Sumy, Donetsk, Cherkasy, and Kirovohrad regions were affected.

76 out of 112 enemy drones were neutralized over Ukraine overnight

Russia attacked Ukraine with 112 drones overnight, 76 of which were neutralized, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of May 19, the enemy attacked with 112 Shahed-type strike UAVs and drone-simulators of various types from the directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Shatalovo, Orel, Millerovo - Russia.

The air raid was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems, mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 09.30, air defense destroyed 76 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (drones of other types) in the east, north and center of the country. 41 - shot down by fire weapons, 35 - locationally lost/suppressed by electronic warfare (without negative consequences)

- reported in the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in social networks.

As a result of the enemy attack, Kharkiv region, Sumy region, Donetsk region, Cherkasy region and Kirovohrad region were affected, as indicated.

Half of the battles are in two directions: map from the General Staff19.05.25, 08:32 • 1994 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Donetsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Cherkasy Oblast
Kirovohrad Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Shahed-136
Ukraine
