76 out of 112 enemy drones were neutralized over Ukraine overnight

Russia attacked Ukraine with 112 drones overnight, 76 of which were neutralized, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Monday, writes UNN.

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of May 19, the enemy attacked with 112 Shahed-type strike UAVs and drone-simulators of various types from the directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Shatalovo, Orel, Millerovo - Russia.

The air raid was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems, mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 09.30, air defense destroyed 76 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (drones of other types) in the east, north and center of the country. 41 - shot down by fire weapons, 35 - locationally lost/suppressed by electronic warfare (without negative consequences) - reported in the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in social networks.

As a result of the enemy attack, Kharkiv region, Sumy region, Donetsk region, Cherkasy region and Kirovohrad region were affected, as indicated.

