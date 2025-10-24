72 out of 128 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine overnight

Russia launched 128 drones at Ukraine overnight, 72 of which were shot down or suppressed, but there were hits in 10 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of October 24 (from 19:00 on October 23), the enemy attacked with 128 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera types and other types of drones from the directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Chauda, Gvardiyske - temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 90 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 72 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera types and other types of drones in the north, south and east of the country. 47 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 10 locations. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social media.

As stated, the attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

