Exclusive
06:00 AM
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
October 24, 12:17 AM
EU postpones decision on financing Ukraine until December - Costa
October 23, 08:21 PM
EU leaders postpone decision on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
Exclusive
October 23, 05:55 PM
Former MP Kormyshkina detained by Moldovan law enforcement
October 23, 05:35 PM
On Friday, blackouts will be in effect in a number of regions of Ukraine: how many queues will be without "light"
Exclusive
October 23, 02:19 PM
Imposing sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil: expert explained how it will affect the global oil market
October 23, 11:30 AM
Ukraine to face weather change tomorrow: forecaster predicts moderate rains and stormy winds
October 23, 11:05 AM
NBU maintained the key policy rate at 15.5%: explains it by supporting the foreign exchange market and savings amid inflation risks
October 23, 10:56 AM
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universities
October 23, 10:10 AM
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

72 out of 128 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine overnight

Kyiv • UNN

 • 464 views

Russia launched 128 drones at Ukraine, 72 of which were shot down or suppressed. 47 attack UAVs hit 10 locations.

Russia launched 128 drones at Ukraine overnight, 72 of which were shot down or suppressed, but there were hits in 10 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of October 24 (from 19:00 on October 23), the enemy attacked with 128 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera types and other types of drones from the directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Chauda, Gvardiyske - temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 90 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 72 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera types and other types of drones in the north, south and east of the country.  47 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 10 locations.

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social media.

As stated, the attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

120 battles on the front, Russian command post hit: map from the General Staff24.10.25, 08:20 • 1386 views

Julia Shramko

