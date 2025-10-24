120 battles on the front, Russian command post hit: map from the General Staff

120 battles took place on the front line yesterday, most of them - a third - as before in the Pokrovsk direction, a command and observation post and a control point of the enemy were hit, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the morning summary on October 24, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 120 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. - reported the General Staff.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched 90 air strikes and dropped 184 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 4,987 shellings, including 152 from multiple rocket launchers, and used 6,688 kamikaze drones for attacks.

"Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit three areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, an artillery system, a command and observation post and an enemy control point," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy launched three air strikes yesterday, using eight guided aerial bombs, and carried out 210 shellings, six of which were from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy tried to break through the defensive lines of our defenders 11 times in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Kamyanka, and in the direction of Bologivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, there were four enemy attacks yesterday. Our defenders repelled the enemy's assault actions in the areas of Kupyansk, Pishchane, Stepova Novoselivka and Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy carried out nine attacks, trying to break into our defense in the areas of the settlements of Nadiia, Novoselivka, Zarichne and Shandryholove.

In the Sloviansk direction, over the past day, our defenders stopped 14 enemy attempts to advance in the areas of Yampil, Serebryanka, Siversk and Vyyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations yesterday.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 12 attacks near Shcherbynivka, Rusynyi Yar, Katerynivka and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 39 assault actions of the aggressor near the settlements of Nykanorivka, Myrnograd, Rodynske, Lysivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Molodetske, Novoukrainka, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Kotlyne, Novopavlivka and Dachne.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out 14 attacks during the past day in the areas of the settlements of Filiia, Sosnivka, Novoiehorivka, Orestopil, Pavlivka, Kalynivske and in the direction of Pryvillia.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations yesterday.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled three enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Stepove, Stepnohirsk and Plavni.

In the Dnipro direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks in the direction of the Antonivskyi Bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

