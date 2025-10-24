120 battles on the front, Russian command post hit: map from the General Staff

$41.760.01
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 3938 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
October 24, 12:17 AM • 6280 views
EU postpones decision on financing Ukraine until December - Costa
October 23, 08:21 PM • 13638 views
EU leaders postpone decision on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
Exclusive
October 23, 05:55 PM • 28384 views
Former MP Kormyshkina detained by Moldovan law enforcement
October 23, 05:35 PM • 27835 views
On Friday, blackouts will be in effect in a number of regions of Ukraine: how many queues will be without "light"
Exclusive
October 23, 02:19 PM • 28966 views
Imposing sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil: expert explained how it will affect the global oil market
October 23, 11:30 AM • 38111 views
Ukraine to face weather change tomorrow: forecaster predicts moderate rains and stormy winds
October 23, 11:05 AM • 29446 views
NBU maintained the key policy rate at 15.5%: explains it by supporting the foreign exchange market and savings amid inflation risks
October 23, 10:56 AM • 52366 views
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universities
October 23, 10:10 AM • 45546 views
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?
Publications
Exclusives
French President wrote a post in Ukrainian after meeting with ZelenskyyOctober 23, 08:36 PM • 10564 views
US Senate Committee approves bill to recognize Russia as state sponsor of terrorismOctober 23, 10:49 PM • 8184 views
Law enforcement detained 9 individuals who were selling "trophy" weapons in Ukraine: grenade launchers and automatic rifles were seizedPhotoOctober 23, 11:15 PM • 8274 views
Germany seeks to protect Rosneft subsidiaries from US sanctions - Reuters01:38 AM • 7804 views
"He woke up with a knife to his throat": Rapper P. Diddy was attacked in prison02:49 AM • 9274 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 3930 views
How to surprise guests on Halloween: five recipes for a terrifyingly delicious eveningPhotoOctober 23, 02:10 PM • 31935 views
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universitiesOctober 23, 10:56 AM • 52363 views
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?October 23, 10:10 AM • 45544 views
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumnPhoto
Exclusive
October 23, 09:45 AM • 39896 views
UNN Lite
"Don't spread betrayal where there is none": Anna Trincher got into a scandal because of a Russian-language bookPhotoVideoOctober 23, 03:24 PM • 18708 views
Cate Blanchett to receive "Icon Award" at Camerimage Festival: detailsOctober 23, 01:31 PM • 23388 views
Kim Kardashian celebrated her 45th birthday in London in two bold looks: photosPhotoOctober 23, 12:24 PM • 33660 views
Jacob Elordi hinted at the plot of the third season of "Euphoria": what he saidVideoOctober 22, 01:53 PM • 41908 views
Jennifer Lopez spends a fortune on witchcraft to get Ben Affleck back - MediaOctober 21, 04:48 PM • 61323 views
Technology
The Diplomat
Social network
Sukhoi Su-30
Il-78

120 battles on the front, Russian command post hit: map from the General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1386 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 120 combat engagements over the past day, a third of which occurred in the Pokrovsk direction. The enemy's command and observation post and control point were hit.

120 battles on the front, Russian command post hit: map from the General Staff

120 battles took place on the front line yesterday, most of them - a third - as before in the Pokrovsk direction, a command and observation post and a control point of the enemy were hit, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the morning summary on October 24, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 120 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

- reported the General Staff.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched 90 air strikes and dropped 184 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 4,987 shellings, including 152 from multiple rocket launchers, and used 6,688 kamikaze drones for attacks.

"Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit three areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, an artillery system, a command and observation post and an enemy control point," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy launched three air strikes yesterday, using eight guided aerial bombs, and carried out 210 shellings, six of which were from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy tried to break through the defensive lines of our defenders 11 times in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Kamyanka, and in the direction of Bologivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, there were four enemy attacks yesterday. Our defenders repelled the enemy's assault actions in the areas of Kupyansk, Pishchane, Stepova Novoselivka and Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy carried out nine attacks, trying to break into our defense in the areas of the settlements of Nadiia, Novoselivka, Zarichne and Shandryholove.

In the Sloviansk direction, over the past day, our defenders stopped 14 enemy attempts to advance in the areas of Yampil, Serebryanka, Siversk and Vyyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations yesterday.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 12 attacks near Shcherbynivka, Rusynyi Yar, Katerynivka and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 39 assault actions of the aggressor near the settlements of Nykanorivka, Myrnograd, Rodynske, Lysivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Molodetske, Novoukrainka, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Kotlyne, Novopavlivka and Dachne.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out 14 attacks during the past day in the areas of the settlements of Filiia, Sosnivka, Novoiehorivka, Orestopil, Pavlivka, Kalynivske and in the direction of Pryvillia.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations yesterday.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled three enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Stepove, Stepnohirsk and Plavni.

In the Dnipro direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks in the direction of the Antonivskyi Bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Russia lost 910 servicemen and 128 units of special equipment in one day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine24.10.25, 07:29 • 1626 views

Julia Shramko

