On October 23, the Defense Forces eliminated 910 occupiers, 1 tank, 34 artillery systems, 440 UAVs, 5 armored vehicles, and 128 vehicles and special equipment. This is reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 24.10.25 are approximately:

personnel ‒ 080 (+910) people eliminated

tanks ‒ 283 (+1)

armored combat vehicles ‒ 458 (+5)

artillery systems ‒ 972 (+34)

MLRS ‒ 526 (+1)

air defense systems ‒ 230 (0)

aircraft ‒ 428 (0)

helicopters ‒ 346 (0)

UAVs operational-tactical level ‒ 826 (+440)

cruise missiles ‒ 880 (0)

ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)

submarines ‒ 1 (0)

vehicles and fuel tanks ‒ 356 (+128)

special equipment ‒ 981 (0)

Data is being updated.

Ukrainian troops are holding back the Russian offensive in several directions. There were 103 combat engagements, the enemy carried out 48 airstrikes and used more than 2.6 thousand drones.

