October 23, 08:21 PM
EU leaders postpone decision on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
Exclusive
October 23, 05:55 PM
Former MP Kormyshkina detained by Moldovan law enforcement
October 23, 05:35 PM
On Friday, blackouts will be in effect in a number of regions of Ukraine: how many queues will be without "light"
Exclusive
October 23, 02:19 PM
Imposing sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil: expert explained how it will affect the global oil market
October 23, 11:30 AM
Ukraine to face weather change tomorrow: forecaster predicts moderate rains and stormy winds
October 23, 11:05 AM
NBU maintained the key policy rate at 15.5%: explains it by supporting the foreign exchange market and savings amid inflation risks
October 23, 10:56 AM
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universities
October 23, 10:10 AM
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?
Exclusive
October 23, 09:45 AM
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumnPhoto
Exclusive
October 23, 09:30 AM
For the third month, the court cannot consider the appeal against the closure of the case against the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma: the lawyer named the reasonsPhoto
Russia lost 910 servicemen and 128 units of special equipment in one day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 538 views

On October 23, the Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated 910 occupiers, 1 tank, 34 artillery systems, and 440 UAVs. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 24.10.25 are estimated at 080 personnel and 826 operational-tactical UAVs.

Russia lost 910 servicemen and 128 units of special equipment in one day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

On October 23, the Defense Forces eliminated 910 occupiers, 1 tank, 34 artillery systems, 440 UAVs, 5 armored vehicles, and 128 vehicles and special equipment. This is reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details 

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 24.10.25 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 080 (+910) people eliminated
    • tanks ‒ 283 (+1)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 458 (+5)
        • artillery systems ‒ 972 (+34)
          • MLRS ‒ 526 (+1)
            • air defense systems ‒ 230 (0)
              • aircraft ‒ 428 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 346 (0)
                  • UAVs operational-tactical level ‒ 826 (+440)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 880 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • vehicles and fuel tanks ‒ 356 (+128)
                            • special equipment ‒ 981 (0)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              Ukrainian troops are holding back the Russian offensive in several directions. There were 103 combat engagements, the enemy carried out 48 airstrikes and used more than 2.6 thousand drones.

                              Vita Zelenetska

