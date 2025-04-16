70 battles at the front: more than a third in the Pokrovsk direction

More than a third of the 70 battles since the beginning of the day on the front took place today in the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy is also more active in the Lyman and Toretsk directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the report for 16:00 on April 16, UNN writes.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine are deterring the offensive of the Russian occupiers. Terrorists continue to destroy Ukrainian cities and villages with missile, air and artillery strikes. The Defense Forces are taking measures to prevent the enemy from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory. At this time, there have been 70 combat engagements. - reported in the General Staff.

Today, as indicated, communities of border settlements, including Prokhody, Dmytrivka, Shalyhyne, Bila Bereza, Hrabovske, Petrushivka, Porozok, Malushyne, Brusky, Velykyi Prikil, Myropilske of Sumy region; Tymofiivka of Kharkiv region; Huta-Studenetska of Chernihiv region were affected by enemy artillery fire. The aggressor launched air strikes on the areas of Petrushivka, Osoivka, Mala Rybytsia, Myropilske of Sumy region.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, one enemy attack continues near Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk direction, Russian occupiers tried three times to break through our defense in the areas of Petropavlivka, Nova Kruglyakivka and Zahryzovo.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out ten attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Nadia, Novosergiyivka, Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Nove and towards Olhivka and Zelena Dolyna during the day. Three battles are still ongoing.

Ukrainian defenders repelled five enemy assaults in the Siversky direction, in the areas of Ivano-Daryivka, Viimka and Verkhnyokamyanske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped four enemy attacks in the areas of Chasovoy Yar, Kurdyumivka and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out eight assault actions in the areas of Toretsk and Leonidivka, four battles are ongoing to this time.

In the Pokrovsky direction, Russian invaders made 20 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their positions in the areas of Oleksandropil, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Uspenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Preobrazhenka, Troitske, Andriivka, Bohdanivka and towards Stara Mykolaivka and Serhiyivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the onslaught and repelled 17 enemy attacks, three battles are still ongoing. Air strikes were carried out on the settlements of Pokrovsk, Dovga Balka, Zorya, Nova Poltavka, Malinivka, Kalinivka, Shevchenko Pershe.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried seven times to break through the defenses of our defenders in the areas of Kostyantynopol. At the same time, enemy aircraft struck the areas of Zelene Pole, Komyshuakha and Verbove.

In the Huliaipil direction, Zaliznychne and Huliaipole were subjected to air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders once in the area of the settlement of Lobkove. Lukyanivske, Stepnohirsk and Kamyanske were subjected to air strikes.

In the Pridneprovsky direction, the enemy carried out two offensive actions, at the same time, carried out air strikes with guided bombs on Kherson.

"Five combat engagements have taken place in the Kursk direction since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy launched five air strikes, dropping 12 guided aerial bombs, and also carried out 190 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including three from multiple launch rocket systems," the statement said.

In other directions, as noted, - without significant changes.

Russian losses per day: over a thousand soldiers and almost 90 artillery systems