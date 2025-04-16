Russian losses per day: over a thousand soldiers and almost 90 artillery systems

$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 16858 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 72801 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 39430 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 44755 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 51851 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 93686 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 85597 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35456 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60587 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109465 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 91517 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 53672 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 29739 views

A 19-year-old boy was killed in the suburbs of Ivano-Frankivsk: three minors are among the suspects

09:57 AM • 23878 views

Petition to increase teachers' salaries gains the required number of votes

10:17 AM • 12197 views
Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 54326 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 29945 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 30928 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 32172 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 34426 views
Russian losses per day: over a thousand soldiers and almost 90 artillery systems

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4484 views

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on April 15, Russian troops lost 1,050 soldiers and 87 artillery systems. Since the beginning of 2025, Russian losses have exceeded 140,000 military personnel.

Russian losses per day: over a thousand soldiers and almost 90 artillery systems

In the past 24 hours, on April 15, Russian troops lost 1,310 soldiers and 87 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 16.04.25 are approximately:

  • personnel - 936210 (+1050) people eliminated
    • tanks - 10638 (+9)
      • combat armored vehicles - 22163 (+13)
        • artillery systems - 26377 (+87)
          • MLRS - 1364 (0)
            • air defense equipment - 1132 (0)
              • aircraft - 370 (0)
                • helicopters - 335 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational and tactical level - 32837 (+146)
                    • cruise missiles - 3145 (0)
                      • ships / boats - 28 (0)
                        • submarines - 1 (0)
                          • vehicles and tankers - 44472 (+133)
                            • special equipment - 3804 (+3)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              Since the beginning of 2025, Russian troops have suffered record losses - more than 140,000 people killed and wounded. This was reported last week by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi.

                              Vitkoff believes that Russia wants to end the war, and Trump also believes in it - White House15.04.25, 21:56 • 2970 views

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              War
                              Ukraine
