7 hours of air alert: the consequences of the Russian drone attack in Kyiv region

Kyiv region again suffered a drone attack by Russian troops at night, the air alert lasted more than 7 hours, and there was damage to buildings, the Kyiv RMA and the regional police reported on Telegram on Saturday, UNN reports.

At night, the enemy attacked Kyiv region with a UAV. The alert lasted more than 7 hours. Air defense forces were working in the region. There were some enemy targets shot down There were no civilian casualties. No hits to critical or residential infrastructure were made - RMA said.

According to the police, as of 9:30 a.m., two private houses were damaged in two districts. Also, a grass flooring caught fire. There is no information about the victims.

According to the Kyiv RMA:

In Bucha and Fastiv districts, grass flooring caught fire as a result of falling debris from downed enemy targets. All fires were extinguished.

In Fastiv district, a private house and one unfinished building were damaged as a result of the fall of the debris of a downed enemy target. The windows were smashed and the facades were damaged.

