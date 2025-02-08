7 hours of air alert: the consequences of the Russian drone attack in Kyiv region
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops attacked Kyiv region with drones, and the air raid lasted more than 7 hours. Two private houses were damaged, and grass flooring caught fire, with no casualties.
Kyiv region again suffered a drone attack by Russian troops at night, the air alert lasted more than 7 hours, and there was damage to buildings, the Kyiv RMA and the regional police reported on Telegram on Saturday, UNN reports.
At night, the enemy attacked Kyiv region with a UAV. The alert lasted more than 7 hours. Air defense forces were working in the region. There were some enemy targets shot down There were no civilian casualties. No hits to critical or residential infrastructure were made
According to the police, as of 9:30 a.m., two private houses were damaged in two districts. Also, a grass flooring caught fire. There is no information about the victims.
According to the Kyiv RMA:
- In Bucha and Fastiv districts, grass flooring caught fire as a result of falling debris from downed enemy targets. All fires were extinguished.
- In Fastiv district, a private house and one unfinished building were damaged as a result of the fall of the debris of a downed enemy target. The windows were smashed and the facades were damaged.
