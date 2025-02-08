67 out of 139 drones launched by Russia downed over Ukraine: which regions suffered from the enemy attack

Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with 139 drones, destroying 67 attack drones, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Saturday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, on the night of February 8, the enemy attacked with 139 Shahed attack UAVs and various types of imitator drones from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Bryansk, and Shatalovo.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces.

As of 09.00, 67 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones were confirmed to have been shot down in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytsky, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Donetsk and Odesa regions. 71 hostile imitator UAVs were lost in the area (without any negative consequences). - the Air Force reported on social media.

As a result of the enemy attack, Sumy, Poltava, Dnipro and Kyiv regions were reportedly affected.

