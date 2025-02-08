ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

67 out of 139 drones launched by Russia downed over Ukraine: which regions suffered from the enemy attack

67 out of 139 drones launched by Russia downed over Ukraine: which regions suffered from the enemy attack

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35510 views

Russia attacked Ukraine with 139 Shahed kamikaze drones and imitator drones from different directions. Air defense forces destroyed 67 attack UAVs, and four regions were affected.

Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with 139 drones, destroying 67 attack drones, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Saturday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, on the night of February 8, the enemy attacked with 139 Shahed attack UAVs and various types of imitator drones from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Bryansk, and Shatalovo.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces.

As of 09.00, 67 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones were confirmed to have been shot down in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytsky, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Donetsk and Odesa regions. 71 hostile imitator UAVs were lost in the area (without any negative consequences).

- the Air Force reported on social media.

As a result of the enemy attack, Sumy, Poltava, Dnipro and Kyiv regions were reportedly affected.

A Russian drone attacked a residential building in Sumy: what is known about the consequences08.02.25, 08:35 • 34468 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv

