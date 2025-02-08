ukenru
A Russian drone attacked a residential building in Sumy: what is known about the consequences

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34469 views

In Sumy, an enemy drone hit a private residential building, causing a fire and destruction. Rescuers extinguished the fire and cleared the rubble, no one was injured.

a Russian drone hit a residential building in Sumy. As a result of the hit, a private residential building was heavily damaged and a fire broke out. But there were no casualties. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Sumy Regional Military Administration and  the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) on Telegram.

Details 

It is noted that on February 8, an enemy drone hit a private house located in the regional center

As a result of the Russian attack, the house was destroyed and a fire broke out. Preliminary, people were not injured

- the post says.

According to the State Emergency Service, the fire has already been extinguished.

The SES localized the fire, partially dismantled the rubble and eliminated all hidden fire sources. No injuries were reported

- the rescuers said.

"There was no information about the victims," the SES added.

ImageImageImage

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
sumySums

