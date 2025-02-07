ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 15011 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 62514 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102115 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 105522 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 123099 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102191 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 129254 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103530 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113297 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116905 views

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106195 views
February 28, 05:48 AM • 102651 views
February 28, 07:13 AM • 88790 views
09:03 AM • 111731 views
09:59 AM • 106152 views
02:39 PM • 15088 views
09:20 AM • 123108 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 129260 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 162300 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 152436 views
UNN Lite
02:48 PM • 3594 views
09:59 AM • 106152 views
09:03 AM • 111731 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 138389 views
February 26, 03:18 PM • 140167 views
Ukraine continues to work on creation of a special tribunal for Russia - MFA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30239 views

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reports progress in establishing a special tribunal to address crimes of aggression by Russia. A coalition of 40 countries is working on the legal framework.

Ukraine continues to work on the legal framework to ensure justice and the implementation of a special tribunal to consider the crimes of Russian aggression against Ukraine. This was announced by Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi during a briefing on Friday, an UNN correspondent reports.

Indeed, a meeting of the Core Group was held, and more than 40 countries are part of this coalition, which is working on assembling a special tribunal. There was an important step towards the actual creation. You know that there was a lot of work last year, although it may not have been in the news, but there was work to find a solution on the basis of the Council of Europe to create a functioning tribunal

- Tikhiy said.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson also reminded that Ukraine's position is that the special tribunal should be able to bring to justice the leadership of the Russian Federation: the president, prime minister and foreign minister.

"These are the people who are responsible for the crime of aggression for preparing and attacking and continuing this aggressive war, so full justice is possible only if these people are brought to justice in full. In addition, Putin is a war criminal who is wanted by the International Criminal Court," Tychy said.

"A special tribunal is a very complicated topic, there are many obstacles, and you know that we spent a lot of time convincing those skeptics who believed that we should create some kind of hybrid tribunal or a tribunal based on national legislation... Now what you see, these steps, is a movement towards a full-fledged tribunal. We very much hope that these steps will continue to take place. We will inform you when there is more precision on the troika and on the specific terms of the creation of this tribunal," the Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

Recall 

Earlier, UNN wrote that during the 13th meeting of the Core Group in Brussels, the legal foundations of the special tribunal were laid. In addition, leading lawyers from EU institutions also formulated the key elements of the "draft Schuman Statute" - the main legal text that will regulate the functioning of the special tribunal.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

WarPolitics
council-of-europeCouncil of Europe
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine

