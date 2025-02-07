Ukraine continues to work on creation of a special tribunal for Russia - MFA

Ukraine continues to work on the legal framework to ensure justice and the implementation of a special tribunal to consider the crimes of Russian aggression against Ukraine. This was announced by Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi during a briefing on Friday, an UNN correspondent reports.

Indeed, a meeting of the Core Group was held, and more than 40 countries are part of this coalition, which is working on assembling a special tribunal. There was an important step towards the actual creation. You know that there was a lot of work last year, although it may not have been in the news, but there was work to find a solution on the basis of the Council of Europe to create a functioning tribunal - Tikhiy said.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson also reminded that Ukraine's position is that the special tribunal should be able to bring to justice the leadership of the Russian Federation: the president, prime minister and foreign minister.

"These are the people who are responsible for the crime of aggression for preparing and attacking and continuing this aggressive war, so full justice is possible only if these people are brought to justice in full. In addition, Putin is a war criminal who is wanted by the International Criminal Court," Tychy said.

"A special tribunal is a very complicated topic, there are many obstacles, and you know that we spent a lot of time convincing those skeptics who believed that we should create some kind of hybrid tribunal or a tribunal based on national legislation... Now what you see, these steps, is a movement towards a full-fledged tribunal. We very much hope that these steps will continue to take place. We will inform you when there is more precision on the troika and on the specific terms of the creation of this tribunal," the Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that during the 13th meeting of the Core Group in Brussels, the legal foundations of the special tribunal were laid. In addition, leading lawyers from EU institutions also formulated the key elements of the "draft Schuman Statute" - the main legal text that will regulate the functioning of the special tribunal.