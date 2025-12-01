63 out of 89 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine

$42.270.07
Exclusive
07:43 AM • 6852 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
07:28 AM • 6860 views
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
06:00 AM • 15088 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December
November 30, 06:02 PM • 32385 views
US and Ukrainian delegations discuss election schedule and territorial exchange - WSJ
November 30, 03:17 PM • 45495 views
Ukrainian delegation arrived at the negotiation venue in MiamiVideo
November 30, 11:44 AM • 39950 views
Oksana Markarova becomes presidential adviser on reconstruction and investment
November 30, 10:20 AM • 41138 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against Russian energy sector synchronized with the US, targeting "Lukoil" and "Rosneft" – Zelenskyy
November 30, 07:27 AM • 38257 views
Ukraine's air defense intercepted most UAVs during night attack: 104 enemy drones destroyed and suppressedPhoto
November 29, 06:27 PM • 36395 views
I expect results from the delegation in the USA, they have the necessary directives - ZelenskyyVideo
November 29, 05:13 PM • 42987 views
On November 30, power outages and restrictions will be in effect in Ukraine: schedules published
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Polish President refused to meet with Orban: Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reactedPhotoNovember 30, 11:58 PM • 16800 views
Ukrainian soldiers thwarted Russians' attempt to raise the "tricolor" over a building in VovchanskVideoDecember 1, 02:12 AM • 13003 views
Talks in Florida: Issue of security guarantees for Kyiv remains unresolved - WSJDecember 1, 02:45 AM • 20254 views
NATO considers preemptive strike on Russia - Financial Times03:12 AM • 8110 views
Fewer battles on the front line in the past day: what is the situation in the directions - map from the General StaffPhoto06:15 AM • 4898 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
Exclusive
07:43 AM • 6852 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December06:00 AM • 15088 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 62838 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 101226 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new jobNovember 28, 12:04 PM • 83189 views
Olena and Taras Topolia are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideo08:53 AM • 198 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 62858 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 50768 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 67140 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 86071 views
63 out of 89 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1192 views

On the night of December 1, Russia attacked Ukraine with 89 Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of attack UAVs. Ukraine's defense forces shot down or suppressed 63 enemy drones; 26 UAV hits were recorded.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 89 drones overnight, 63 of them were neutralized, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of December 1 (from 18:00 on November 30), the enemy attacked with 89 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones from the directions: Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Chauda – temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 55 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 63 enemy UAVs of Shahed, Gerbera, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country. 26 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 9 locations.

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukraine tests new weapons to counter Russian KABs - General Staff30.11.25, 21:15 • 12152 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Kursk
Ukrainian Air Force
Shahed-136
Crimea
Ukraine