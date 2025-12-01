63 out of 89 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine

Russia attacked Ukraine with 89 drones overnight, 63 of them were neutralized, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Monday, writes UNN.

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of December 1 (from 18:00 on November 30), the enemy attacked with 89 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones from the directions: Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Chauda – temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 55 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 63 enemy UAVs of Shahed, Gerbera, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country. 26 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 9 locations.