62 combat engagements took place on the front, more than half in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions - General Staff

The Defense Forces are holding back the advance of the Russian occupiers. Currently, the total number of combat engagements is 62. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Today, communities in the settlements of Klyusy, Plokhiv, Huta Studenetska in Chernihiv Oblast; Iskryskivshchyna, Budky in Sumy Oblast suffered from enemy artillery and mortar fire. Rohizne was subjected to an enemy air strike. - the report says.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched two air strikes, dropping eight guided aerial bombs, and carried out 42 shellings, including two from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the Defense Forces repelled five enemy attacks, four combat engagements are still ongoing, the enemy is trying to advance in the area of Vovchanski Khutory and towards Kruhle and Chuhunivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried four times to dislodge our units from their occupied positions towards Petropavlivka. One battle is ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out six attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of Myrny, Zarichne and towards the settlements of Novosergiyivka, Stavky, Drobycheve, Lyman. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Sloviansk and Kramatorsk directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy attacked seven times near the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiyivka and towards Ivanopillia, Illinivka and Sofiyivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 22 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Sukhetske, Rivne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske and towards Novopavlivka and Fily. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 19 attacks.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled two assault actions of enemy troops. The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Vyshneve, Zlahoda. Another combat engagement is ongoing. Dibrova was subjected to an air strike.

In the Huliaipole direction, 15 combat engagements took place in the areas of the settlements of Solodke, Huliaipole and towards Varvarivka and Zelene. Five of them are currently ongoing. Rizdvyanka and Zaliznychne were once again subjected to enemy air strikes.

In the Orikhiv and Prydniprovsky directions, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded at this time.

