62 combat engagements took place on the front, more than half in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions - General Staff

12:49 PM • 3166 views
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
12:29 PM • 5794 views
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
09:19 AM • 11223 views
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM • 22454 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 33206 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 31611 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 43076 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 27160 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 41966 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 35110 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
Publications
Exclusives
Mariupol plunged into darkness: strike on substation caused massive blackoutJanuary 17, 06:41 AM • 13322 views
Musk demands up to $134 billion in compensation from OpenAI and MicrosoftJanuary 17, 06:59 AM • 12667 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 13546 views
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legend08:55 AM • 11838 views
Italy seizes ship with Russian ferrous metal, violating sanctionsPhotoVideo12:09 PM • 9300 views
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legend08:55 AM • 11931 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 43083 views
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for TymoshenkoPhotoJanuary 16, 04:00 PM • 25055 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 56707 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 87294 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 13632 views
Musk's child's mother sues xAI over pornographic deepfakes created by Grok chatbotJanuary 17, 03:45 AM • 14387 views
Kate Middleton impressed fans by driving herself to a reception at Windsor CastlePhotoJanuary 17, 12:47 AM • 13228 views
Chinese New Year: traditions and celebration featuresPhotoJanuary 16, 07:05 PM • 13027 views
Shmyhal said he works in a jacket in his office due to the coldJanuary 16, 10:34 AM • 24676 views
62 combat engagements took place on the front, more than half in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 166 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 62 combat engagements, half of which took place in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions. Ukrainian military personnel are holding back the occupiers' offensive.

62 combat engagements took place on the front, more than half in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions - General Staff

The Defense Forces are holding back the advance of the Russian occupiers. Currently, the total number of combat engagements is 62. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Today, communities in the settlements of Klyusy, Plokhiv, Huta Studenetska in Chernihiv Oblast; Iskryskivshchyna, Budky in Sumy Oblast suffered from enemy artillery and mortar fire. Rohizne was subjected to an enemy air strike.

- the report says.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched two air strikes, dropping eight guided aerial bombs, and carried out 42 shellings, including two from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the Defense Forces repelled five enemy attacks, four combat engagements are still ongoing, the enemy is trying to advance in the area of Vovchanski Khutory and towards Kruhle and Chuhunivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried four times to dislodge our units from their occupied positions towards Petropavlivka. One battle is ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out six attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of Myrny, Zarichne and towards the settlements of Novosergiyivka, Stavky, Drobycheve, Lyman. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Sloviansk and Kramatorsk directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy attacked seven times near the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiyivka and towards Ivanopillia, Illinivka and Sofiyivka.

Ukrainian Air Force: Air defense shot down and suppressed 96 enemy drones during night attack17.01.26, 08:06 • 3420 views

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 22 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Sukhetske, Rivne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske and towards Novopavlivka and Fily. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 19 attacks.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled two assault actions of enemy troops. The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Vyshneve, Zlahoda. Another combat engagement is ongoing. Dibrova was subjected to an air strike.

In the Huliaipole direction, 15 combat engagements took place in the areas of the settlements of Solodke, Huliaipole and towards Varvarivka and Zelene. Five of them are currently ongoing. Rizdvyanka and Zaliznychne were once again subjected to enemy air strikes.

In the Orikhiv and Prydniprovsky directions, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded at this time.

General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories17.01.26, 14:49 • 3166 views

Olga Rozgon

War in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Sumy Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukraine