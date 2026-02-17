6 people injured in enemy attack on Sumy city center

Six people were injured as a result of an enemy attack on the center of Sumy, reported on Tuesday the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov in Telegram, writes UNN.

According to him, women aged 20 and 61, as well as men aged 60 and 76, were injured. They are currently being examined by doctors. Preliminary, the condition of the victims is not serious. Also, 45-year-old and 42-year-old men were injured while being near one of the impact sites. They were provided with assistance on the spot.

Buildings and cars were damaged. All consequences of the attacks are being clarified, the head of the Regional Military Administration stated.

"Since morning, the enemy has been attacking the Sumy community. Some of the enemy targets are being destroyed by the Ukrainian defense forces, but there are also hits on civilian infrastructure. The enemy deliberately strikes civilian objects. The threat remains. Do not leave shelters," Hryhorov emphasized.

