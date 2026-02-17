6 people injured in enemy attack on Sumy city center

$43.170.07
Exclusive
09:48 AM
The effect of aphrodisiacs on libido - myth or science?
Exclusive
08:25 AM
SAP will request a million-dollar bail for HalushchenkoPhoto
February 17, 04:30 AM
A large-scale missile attack on Ukraine caused an alarm throughout the country and the activation of air defense forces
February 16, 05:19 PM
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
February 16, 04:45 PM
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
February 16, 02:18 PM
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 casesPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 12:57 PM
World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
February 16, 09:37 AM
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
Popular news
Land and territories will be the main topic of the Geneva talks between Russia, Ukraine, and the US today – ReutersFebruary 17, 04:45 AM • 13796 views
Over the past day, the Defense Forces eliminated 890 Russian occupiers and destroyed over 600 dronesPhotoFebruary 17, 04:57 AM • 10518 views
Global gold prices fell due to a stronger dollar and low activity in Asian markets05:21 AM • 10772 views
Trump urged Ukraine to act "fast" before Geneva meeting06:12 AM • 7850 views
Poland scrambled fighter jets and put air defense on alert due to Russian missile strike on Ukraine06:14 AM • 10846 views
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhoto10:46 AM • 1000 views
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professionsFebruary 16, 06:03 PM • 25402 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhotoFebruary 16, 02:10 PM • 35874 views
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Jeffrey Epstein
Elon Musk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
Geneva
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Jessica Alba to pay Cash Warren $3 million after divorceFebruary 16, 11:14 PM • 19066 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to himPhotoFebruary 16, 06:54 PM • 16874 views
Richard Gere tenderly congratulated his wife and appeared with his children in rare footageVideoFebruary 16, 05:06 PM • 19494 views
Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter secretly married a musicianFebruary 16, 01:26 PM • 28180 views
Comedian Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Tommy Mottola prepare to launch their own pasta sauce brandFebruary 16, 01:45 AM • 33464 views
Technology
Heating
Facebook
Instagram

6 people injured in enemy attack on Sumy city center

Kyiv • UNN

 • 288 views

Six civilians in Sumy, including women aged 20 and 61, and men aged 60, 76, 45, and 42, were injured in an enemy attack on the city center. Buildings and cars were damaged, and the condition of the injured is assessed as non-life-threatening.

6 people injured in enemy attack on Sumy city center

Six people were injured as a result of an enemy attack on the center of Sumy, reported on Tuesday the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov in Telegram, writes UNN.

Six civilians of Sumy were injured as a result of the enemy attack on the city center

- Hryhorov reported.

According to him, women aged 20 and 61, as well as men aged 60 and 76, were injured. They are currently being examined by doctors. Preliminary, the condition of the victims is not serious. Also, 45-year-old and 42-year-old men were injured while being near one of the impact sites. They were provided with assistance on the spot.

Buildings and cars were damaged. All consequences of the attacks are being clarified, the head of the Regional Military Administration stated.

"Since morning, the enemy has been attacking the Sumy community. Some of the enemy targets are being destroyed by the Ukrainian defense forces, but there are also hits on civilian infrastructure. The enemy deliberately strikes civilian objects. The threat remains. Do not leave shelters," Hryhorov emphasized.

Sumy under massive attack by Russian drones, there are hits - OVA17.02.26, 11:33 • 2798 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Real estate
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Ukraine
Sumy