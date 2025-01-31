59 drones out of more than a hundred launched by Russia were shot down over Ukraine

Russia attacked Ukraine with 102 drones overnight, destroying 59 drones in 12 regions, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, on the night of January 31, the enemy attacked with 102 Shahed-type strike UAVs and various types of imitator drones from the following directions: Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russian Federation, Chauda - Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces.

As of 09.00, 59 Shahed and other types of attack UAVs were confirmed downed in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytsky, Dnipro, Mykolaiv and Odesa regions. 37 hostile imitator UAVs were lost locationally (without negative consequences). Four enemy UAVs are in the air, combat operations are ongoing! - the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on social media.

As a result of the enemy attack, Sumy, Odesa and Cherkasy regions were reportedly affected.

