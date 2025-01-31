59 drones out of more than a hundred launched by Russia were shot down over Ukraine

ukenru
02:39 PM • 24081 views

Exclusive
11:57 AM • 66350 views

Exclusive
09:54 AM • 102693 views

Exclusive
09:29 AM • 106066 views

09:20 AM • 123983 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 102372 views

February 28, 06:23 AM • 129877 views

February 27, 10:22 PM • 103551 views

February 27, 05:54 PM • 113307 views

Exclusive
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116913 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106686 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103215 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 92420 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112547 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 106996 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 24132 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 123989 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 129880 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162786 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152884 views
UNN Lite
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 7122 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 106996 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112547 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138600 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 140377 views
59 drones out of more than a hundred launched by Russia were shot down over Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21102 views

Russia attacked Ukraine with 102 Shahed drones and imitator drones from different directions. The defense forces destroyed 59 attack UAVs. Sumy, Odesa, and Cherkasy regions were affected by the Russian attack.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 102 drones overnight, destroying 59 drones in 12 regions, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, on the night of January 31, the enemy attacked with 102 Shahed-type strike UAVs and various types of imitator drones from the following directions: Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russian Federation, Chauda - Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces.

As of 09.00, 59 Shahed and other types of attack UAVs were confirmed downed in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytsky, Dnipro, Mykolaiv and Odesa regions. 37 hostile imitator UAVs were lost locationally (without negative consequences). Four enemy UAVs are in the air, combat operations are ongoing!

- the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on social media.

As a result of the enemy attack, Sumy, Odesa and Cherkasy regions were reportedly affected.

Damage to balcony in Obolon house in Kyiv is not related to Russian attack - KCMA31.01.25, 08:30 • 34015 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine
odesaOdesa
kyivKyiv

