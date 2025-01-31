Damage to balcony in Obolon house in Kyiv is not related to Russian attack - KCMA

The damage to the balcony in a house in Kyiv's Obolon district was caused by a short circuit in the air conditioner, the incident is not related to an enemy attack, and there were no casualties, KCMA head Timur Tkachenko said on Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"Previously announced information about the fall of the enemy drone fragments on a house in Obolon district at night is not confirmed," said Tkachenko.

According to the Situation Center, a short circuit in the air conditioner damaged the freon pipeline connecting the outdoor and indoor units. The balcony glass unit was damaged, the official said.

"The incident is not related to an enemy attack. There were no casualties," Tkachenko said.

Recall

Earlier, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that, according to preliminary data, as a result of the fall of UAV debris, glass was broken and a balcony in one of the apartments in a high-rise building was damaged.