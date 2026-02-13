54 combat engagements on the front, the enemy actively attacking in three directions - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 54 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Huliaipole directions, UNN reports.

The enemy from the territory of the Russian Federation carried out artillery shelling of settlements, including Buda-Vorobiyivska, Chernihiv region; Volfyne, Yastrubshchyna, Rohizne, Kruzhok, Ryzhivka, Bachivsk, Sumy region - the report says.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, one combat engagement with the enemy took place, the enemy carried out 52 shellings of settlements and positions of our units.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked five times in the areas of Vovchansk, Lyman, and towards Okhrimivka. One combat engagement is currently ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded so far.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three enemy attacks in the areas of Hrekivka and Drobycheve. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Russians tried three times to advance on the positions of our troops towards Rai-Oleksandrivka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 10 offensive actions near the settlements of Kleban-Byk, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, and towards Kostiantynivka, Stepanivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 17 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their positions in the areas of Rodynske, Rivne, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Ivanivka, and towards Kucheriv Yar, Dorozhne, Novyi Donbas, Novooleksandrivka. The defense forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 14 attacks.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the aggressor did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 enemy attacks in the areas of Huliaipole, Zahirne, Dorozhnianka, and towards Zaliznychne. In addition, enemy aircraft struck the settlements of Samiilivka, Barvinivka, Svoboda, Huliaipilske, Zaliznychne. Six combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders three times in the areas of Mali Shcherbaky, Plavni, and towards Prymorske. The area of the settlement of Zaporozhets was subjected to an air strike with guided aerial bombs.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation have been recorded so far, the General Staff summarized.

