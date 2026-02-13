$42.990.04
Ukraine expects final approval of IMF deal in coming weeks
12:31 PM • 8840 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for talks in Geneva on February 17-18, composition of negotiators determined - Umerov
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 27511 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 40175 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
February 13, 08:10 AM • 34408 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions on 91 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet"
February 13, 07:58 AM • 27518 views
At "Ramstein", new contributions from 17 countries were agreed upon, as well as urgent delivery of missiles for Patriot
Exclusive
February 12, 04:21 PM • 38098 views
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Exclusive
February 12, 04:03 PM • 61446 views
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
February 12, 02:09 PM • 41550 views
Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage
February 12, 01:47 PM • 61854 views
Umerov stated that Ukrainian companies have received permits for arms exports
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishes
Oksen Lisovyi signed an order on the reorganization of vocational education institutions - what will change
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected ending
NABU detective, who owns a collection of coins from tsarist Russia and millions in cash, has bought a second house for 3 million
Former Deputy Head of the President's Office Shurma and his brother declared wanted - Ministry of Internal Affairs
54 combat engagements on the front, the enemy actively attacking in three directions - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

Since the beginning of the day, 54 combat engagements have taken place on the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Huliaipole directions, carrying out artillery shelling and attacks.

54 combat engagements on the front, the enemy actively attacking in three directions - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 54 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Huliaipole directions, UNN reports.

The enemy from the territory of the Russian Federation carried out artillery shelling of settlements, including Buda-Vorobiyivska, Chernihiv region; Volfyne, Yastrubshchyna, Rohizne, Kruzhok, Ryzhivka, Bachivsk, Sumy region 

- the report says.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, one combat engagement with the enemy took place, the enemy carried out 52 shellings of settlements and positions of our units.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked five times in the areas of Vovchansk, Lyman, and towards Okhrimivka. One combat engagement is currently ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded so far.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three enemy attacks in the areas of Hrekivka and Drobycheve. One combat engagement is ongoing. 

In the Sloviansk direction, the Russians tried three times to advance on the positions of our troops towards Rai-Oleksandrivka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 10 offensive actions near the settlements of Kleban-Byk, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, and towards Kostiantynivka, Stepanivka. 

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 17 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their positions in the areas of Rodynske, Rivne, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Ivanivka, and towards Kucheriv Yar, Dorozhne, Novyi Donbas, Novooleksandrivka. The defense forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 14 attacks.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the aggressor did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 enemy attacks in the areas of Huliaipole, Zahirne, Dorozhnianka, and towards Zaliznychne. In addition, enemy aircraft struck the settlements of Samiilivka, Barvinivka, Svoboda, Huliaipilske, Zaliznychne. Six combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders three times in the areas of Mali Shcherbaky, Plavni, and towards Prymorske. The area of the settlement of Zaporozhets was subjected to an air strike with guided aerial bombs.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation have been recorded so far, the General Staff summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

