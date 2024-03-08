5 people killed in Gaza: humanitarian aid dropped from airplanes falls on them - media

At least 5 people died after humanitarian aid fell on them in Gaza. CNN writes about this, citing the words of witnesses and doctors, UNN reports.

At least five people were killed and 10 others were injured on Friday when humanitarian aid packages fell on them in the al-Shati camp west of Gaza City. This was reported to the publication by journalist Khader Al-Zaanoun, who witnessed the incident, and confirmed by a doctor.

According to the journalist, aid packages were dropped from airplanes over the camp, but he could not confirm which country was behind the aerial drop.

Muhammad Al-Sheikh, head of the emergency department at the Al-Shifa medical complex in Gaza City, confirmed that five people were killed in the incident.

According to the doctor, some of the wounded who were taken to Al-Shifa hospital are in serious condition.

Western countries are known to be dropping humanitarian aid into Gaza amid warnings from the United Nations that hundreds of thousands of people in the besieged enclave are on the verge of starvation. Airplanes are delivering tens of thousands of meals and dropping them along the Gaza coast.

